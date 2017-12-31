|
Rules:
Players signed for Super League in 2018
No NRL players
No limit on number of players from one club.
My selection:
1. Benjamin Barba - St Helens
2. David Mead - Catalans
3. Kato Ottio - Widnes
4. Joel Moon - Leeds
5. Garry Lo - Castleford
6. Benjamin Roberts - Castleford
7. Albert Kelly - Hull FC
8. Adam Cuthbertson - Leeds
9. Mattthew Parcell - Leeds
10. David Fifita - Wakefield
11. Mark Minichiello - Hull FC
12. Benjamin Murdoch-Masilla - Warrington
13. Gregory Bird - Catalans
Interchange: 14. Sam Moa - Catalans, 15. Pauli Pauli -Wakefield, 16. Wellington Albert -Widnes, 17. Brett Delaney - Leeds
That's a lot of players' from woeful Wakefield John.
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
That's a lot of players' from woeful Wakefield John.
Modified the team list above to minimise the damage to morale of having too many from woeful Wakefield. It is now a very strong team.
Justin carney is better than Gary Lo
fun time frankie wrote:
Justin carney is better than Gary Lo
Are you sure? Watch Garry Lo in 2018.
Also there could be a morale problem if Justin Carney was included, because the other players would have to be constantly checking on the whereabouts of their spouses.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Modified the team list above to minimise the damage to morale of having too many from woeful Wakefield. It is now a very strong team.
So are you saying that you could have picked more from woeful Wakefield, or have I missed something in translation from your native Chorleyan tongue?
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
So are you saying that you could have picked more from woeful Wakefield, or have I missed something in translation from your native Chorleyan tongue?
I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.
Luckily for you then Jean you were able to hastily come across two inferior Hull players to cover up your embarrassment, cringeworthy from a man of your experience and status in the world of International rugby league.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.
This blunder of yours must have been to some magnitude John when you had to edit it 3 times in total
Btw John I'll give you Minicheddars is from Hull instead of Horo, but Roberts plays for Cas button not Hull. HTH
Posted by
vastman
on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:25 pm
I'm facinated to know who the other two were
