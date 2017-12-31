WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pick the 2018 Exiles team

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Pick the 2018 Exiles team

Post a reply
Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 10:59 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 10:59 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4711
Location: Carcassonne, France
Rules:

Players signed for Super League in 2018
No NRL players
No limit on number of players from one club.

My selection:

1. Benjamin Barba - St Helens

2. David Mead - Catalans
3. Kato Ottio - Widnes
4. Joel Moon - Leeds
5. Garry Lo - Castleford

6. Benjamin Roberts - Castleford
7. Albert Kelly - Hull FC

8. Adam Cuthbertson - Leeds
9. Mattthew Parcell - Leeds
10. David Fifita - Wakefield
11. Mark Minichiello - Hull FC
12. Benjamin Murdoch-Masilla - Warrington
13. Gregory Bird - Catalans

Interchange: 14. Sam Moa - Catalans, 15. Pauli Pauli -Wakefield, 16. Wellington Albert -Widnes, 17. Brett Delaney - Leeds
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:21 am, edited 3 times in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:17 am
Posted by Willzays aunt renee on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:17 am
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 25
That's a lot of players' from woeful Wakefield John.
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:18 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:18 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4711
Location: Carcassonne, France
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
That's a lot of players' from woeful Wakefield John.


Modified the team list above to minimise the damage to morale of having too many from woeful Wakefield. It is now a very strong team.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:23 am, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:21 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:21 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5906
Location: east east hull
Justin carney is better than Gary Lo
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:25 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:25 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4711
Location: Carcassonne, France
fun time frankie wrote:
Justin carney is better than Gary Lo


Are you sure? Watch Garry Lo in 2018.

Also there could be a morale problem if Justin Carney was included, because the other players would have to be constantly checking on the whereabouts of their spouses.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:25 am
Posted by Willzays aunt renee on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:25 am
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 25
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Modified the team list above to minimise the damage to morale of having too many from woeful Wakefield. It is now a very strong team.

So are you saying that you could have picked more from woeful Wakefield, or have I missed something in translation from your native Chorleyan tongue?
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:28 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Dec 31, 2017 11:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 12th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4711
Location: Carcassonne, France
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
So are you saying that you could have picked more from woeful Wakefield, or have I missed something in translation from your native Chorleyan tongue?


I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:16 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:16 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 11th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 324
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 180
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.

Luckily for you then Jean you were able to hastily come across two inferior Hull players to cover up your embarrassment, cringeworthy from a man of your experience and status in the world of International rugby league.
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:24 pm
Posted by Willzays aunt renee on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:24 pm
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,423
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 25
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I initially picked four from woeful Wakefield, while forgetting the two superior players from Hull FC. This blunder has been edited out.

This blunder of yours must have been to some magnitude John when you had to edit it 3 times in total :lol:

Btw John I'll give you Minicheddars is from Hull instead of Horo, but Roberts plays for Cas button not Hull. HTH :D
Re: Pick the 2018 Exiles team
Post Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:25 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Dec 31, 2017 12:25 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 36
Rep Position: 1st / 76,423
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26815
Location: Poodle Power!
I'm facinated to know who the other two were :THINK:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, Instalamus, JENKY, Khlav Kalash, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,672,9171,17576,4234,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM