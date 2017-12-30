The way that we broadcast games is that we use an internet connection from the ground to our system. This does not require anyone present in the studio which is fortunate because the market where we broadcast from is closed at the time of games and has limited access. If systems go wrong it is not as simple as a phone call - I wish it was
At the Widnes game for the first half the systems failed and in case of failure the system kicks in with music automatically broadcasted.
So our apologies - it was very frustrating for us and annoying for listeners.
We are an amateur community based organisation and sometimes things go wrong. We have no paid staff and there is no one on hand to fix what goes wrong so we will endeavour to do better
If anyone wants to pop in in the new year for a chat on a Sunday afternoon about the Wire, contact us and we will provide coffee and biscuits and a microphone
Apologies again - we were disappointed too
