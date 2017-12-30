WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendlies

Friendlies
Post Sat Dec 30, 2017 11:57 am
Posted by Wigg'n on Sat Dec 30, 2017 11:57 am
When/where are they? I canâ€™t find any info on the official site.
Re: Friendlies
Post Sat Dec 30, 2017 12:11 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Sat Dec 30, 2017 12:11 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
When/where are they? I canâ€™t find any info on the official site.

Reserves v Skolars on Fri 19th
First team v Leigh Sun 21st
Reserves v Swinton Sun 28th
http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-12-04-2018-pre-season
