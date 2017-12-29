WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Johnny Warbuton

RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:45 pm
Posted by wire-till-i-die on Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:45 pm
Sad news Johnny as passed away wilderspool legend
Re: RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:56 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:56 pm
Yes I heard the other day johnny Warbo passed. He is a fan legend.
once a wire always a wire
Re: RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 9:58 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Dec 29, 2017 9:58 pm
It's Warburton by the way.....Johnny Warburton.. Fletcher Street legend
Re: RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 11:11 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Fri Dec 29, 2017 11:11 pm
Was that the chap with the distinctive whistle?
Re: RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 11:46 pm
Posted by wire-till-i-die on Fri Dec 29, 2017 11:46 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Was that the chap with the distinctive whistle?


The guy with the learning difficulties always wore his Warrington coat glasses loved a good sing in the fletcher st end , really nice fella had time for everybody
Re: RIP Johnny Warbuton
Post Sat Dec 30, 2017 12:16 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Dec 30, 2017 12:16 am
He'll be up in the p&b place in the sky there along with Jock and others.
The last time I saw Johnny...he'd passed out in the stand.
He'd done that previous though. I would guess he would miss taking his medication occasionally.
once a wire always a wire

