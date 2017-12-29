WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Strongest 17

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Strongest 17

Post a reply
Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:09 pm
Posted by Tricky Dicky on Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:09 pm
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5859
Location: Wigan
What I believe is our strongest 17 compared to how I actually think Wane will line up is slightly different.

I would go

1.Escare
2. Davies
3. Sarg
4. Oli
5. Budgy
6. Sam
7. Williams
8. FPN
9. Tommy
10. Benny
11. Faz
12. Bateman
13. Lockers

14. Powell
15. Clubby
16. t
17. Joel

I actually thing WANE will have them line up as follows

1.Sam
2. Davies
3. Sarg
4. Oli
5. Budgy
6. Williams
7. Tommy
8. FPN
9. Powell
10. Benny
11. Faz
12. Bateman
13. Lockers

14. Escare
15. Clubby
16. t
17. Joel
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009
Re: Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:34 pm
Posted by Kaii on Fri Dec 29, 2017 7:34 pm
Kaii User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jun 22, 2013 6:12 pm
Posts: 57
Flower better than Clubb, Tautai or Sutton? Don't think so, time that lad got shipped out
Re: Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:12 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:12 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 14th / 76,419
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21418
Location: WIGAN
Every time I think of a best 17, I get to the starting props and bench props and get stuck. I have pretty much no faith in any of them.

To have not signed an out and out prop (counting Hamlin as more of a loose forward) this off season on the back of the performances from the lot of them last year is pretty staggering.
Re: Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:36 pm
Posted by Kaii on Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:36 pm
Kaii User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jun 22, 2013 6:12 pm
Posts: 57
NickyKiss wrote:
Every time I think of a best 17, I get to the starting props and bench props and get stuck. I have pretty much no faith in any of them.

To have not signed an out and out prop (counting Hamlin as more of a loose forward) this off season on the back of the performances from the lot of them last year is pretty staggering.


IMO FPN is by far our best prop and last season he was playing how Wane wanted him play, it wasn't good and any impact he had the previous season gone. Even though I like Clubb, Sutton & Tautai they would struggle to get in to a top SL starting side, as you said when it comes to our props we have issues. If I was a prop at Wigan and Wane continued to pick his mate i'd leave like Crosby
Re: Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:49 pm
Posted by Father Ted on Fri Dec 29, 2017 8:49 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 15th / 76,419
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7333
As has been said, the way we played last season was the reason for our props and therefore the team's downturn in form.
Play to our strengths and I think we have a front row to match anyone's.
If we don't change and improve then 2018 could be another troubled season.
Get it right and anything is possible as basically we have a very good squad.
Re: Strongest 17
Post Fri Dec 29, 2017 10:18 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Fri Dec 29, 2017 10:18 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 6th / 76,419
Quiz Score: 212
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12695
I'd go:

FB Escare
RW Davies
RC Sarginson (assuming Gelling is gone)
LC Gildart
LW Burgess
SO Williams
SH S.Tomkins
P Nu'uasala
H Leuluai
P Flower
SR Bateman
SR Farrell
LF O'Loughlin

S Clubb
S McIlorum
S Tautai
S J.Tomkins

Nu'uasala is so frustrating, one very good game then three full of surrender tackles. Very nearly had Sutton or Isa in there instead.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 50 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,672,64862776,4194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM