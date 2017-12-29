Having seen a fair few references on here for some time, I took the plunge to see what the fuss was about. Said with a slightly (well, not really) tongue-in-cheek tone, are the lights of the majority of Rhinos'/Rugby League fans' minds really that dimly lit?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], D4mo78, ernest shackleton, Fallon, Fieldheadrhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Jimmythecuckoo, Jrrhino, lionarmour87, RHINO-MARK, southyorksdave, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT and 168 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,672,538
|1,432
|76,416
|4,559
|SET