xparksider wrote:
Can someone please explain the advantages (if any) of having a Canadian team in Super League.
Geographic expansion.
Ability to reach new audiences (ones that sponsors and broadcasters are actually interested in).
Ability to tap into a new TV market, which increases central funding for all clubs, and increased media coverage.
Potential new commercial markets.
Potential to increase the talent pool globally.
Giving some complacent heartlands clubs a kick up the backside.
All of this has the potential to increase funding in the game, which in turn allows clubs to develop facilities, attract and retain talent, pay our talent more (and compete with the NRL/RU) and invest in the growth of the sport at all levels.
Yes, clubs like this won't bring many visiting supporters to Headingley, but the actual value of visiting fans to a club is pretty negligable in the grand scheme of things.
Toronto's ground issues are due to upgrades being undertaken at Lamport Stadium by the local authority in Toronto.