Fri Dec 29, 2017 12:42 pm
xparksider
Can someone please explain the advantages (if any) of having a Canadian team in Super League.
Fri Dec 29, 2017 2:45 pm
rugbyreddog
Especially when they are scheduled to play some of this seasons 'home' games in England. Although it is rumoured that this is so they can upgrade their ground ready for the new round of SL licences in 2019. Best start saving for the trip
Fri Dec 29, 2017 3:47 pm
bramleyrhino
Can someone please explain the advantages (if any) of having a Canadian team in Super League.


Geographic expansion.
Ability to reach new audiences (ones that sponsors and broadcasters are actually interested in).
Ability to tap into a new TV market, which increases central funding for all clubs, and increased media coverage.
Potential new commercial markets.
Potential to increase the talent pool globally.
Giving some complacent heartlands clubs a kick up the backside.

All of this has the potential to increase funding in the game, which in turn allows clubs to develop facilities, attract and retain talent, pay our talent more (and compete with the NRL/RU) and invest in the growth of the sport at all levels.

Yes, clubs like this won't bring many visiting supporters to Headingley, but the actual value of visiting fans to a club is pretty negligable in the grand scheme of things.

Toronto's ground issues are due to upgrades being undertaken at Lamport Stadium by the local authority in Toronto.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Fri Dec 29, 2017 5:46 pm
lionarmour87
I like to get at least 4 games in at home Headingley ,but I may start looking at flights from Philly to Toronto . Its not cheap from phila to Manchester so it may be slightly cheaper up there .Maybe 2 days in Toronto catch the game and fly over to Manchester if I can afford it . plenty of time to save and plan
