THE RULES
Only one overseas player per club available
One player from the NRL
Based on 2017 team squads
Player must be in his normal position
1. Barba - St Helens
2. Fonua- Hull FC
3. Gelling - Wigan
4. Hiku - Warrington
5. Ah Van - Widnes
6. Thurston - NQC - NRL
7. Mortimer - Leigh
8. Ikahifo - Huddersfield
9. Parcel - Leeds
10. Fifita - Wakefield
11. Lafao- Castleford
12. Murdoch-Masilla - Salford
13. Bird - Catalan
