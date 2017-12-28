Not as easy as it sounds
THE RULES
You must name 13 players
One Federation Trained player from each of the 11 SL clubs
One French National from Catalan
Player must be in his normal position
You may name one SL based non Federation Trained player
All selections from the 2017 season team squads
1. McNally - Leigh
2. Yaha - Catalan
3. Percival - St Helens
4. Watkins - Leeds
5. McGillvary - Huddersfield
6. Williams - Wigan
7. Lui - Salford - Non Federation
8. Hill - Warrington
9. Houghton - Hull FC
10. Kopczak - Salford
11. Ashurst - Wakefield
12. Whitley - Widnes
13. Milner - Castleford
