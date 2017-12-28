WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bad News

Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:48 pm
Posted by lampyboy on Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:48 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Randell out for 12 weeks. Feel sorry for the lad. Looks like wood will be our regular 9 for some time so hooking role in good hands
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:52 pm
Posted by PopTart on Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:52 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
Bad news indeed.
Bad news indeed.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Thu Dec 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Really looking forward to seeing him start the season as well. The lad just can't catch a break since he signed with us.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 7:09 pm
Posted by dboy on Thu Dec 28, 2017 7:09 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
It is bad news, but let's be positive...
...he'll miss about 8 games...
...it will be like having a new, fresh player when he returns...
...our tougher games come towards the end of the first round of 13 games, so not as big a loss...
...if we can ride the first 8 games, we will be in a great position to further improve...
...he'll be back for Easter(???)...
...better to lose a key player now, rather than at the "business end"...
...the league isn't won in January...
...and anyway, according to BOJ he's a poop, injury-prone, journeyman has-been anyway
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 7:19 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Thu Dec 28, 2017 7:19 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
In a perverse sort of way he's no loss. He hasn't played enough for Trinity to get any sort of benefit from him so when he does come back it will be like a mid season signing.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 9:07 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Thu Dec 28, 2017 9:07 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
If a player is going to be injured, and players get injured, it's better now. Better to have the mended bodies on the park at the middle or business end rather than struggling on through painkillers.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 9:24 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Thu Dec 28, 2017 9:24 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
When one door closes! One 0ption would be move Finny to hooker along with wood and give Ryan Hampshire a early shot at halfback, This while spelling with Wood could give Finn a bit of rest and time to get his fitness upto scratch.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 10:07 pm
Posted by vastman on Thu Dec 28, 2017 10:07 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
cheshirecat57 wrote:
When one door closes! One 0ption would be move Finny to hooker along with wood and give Ryan Hampshire a early shot at halfback, This while spelling with Wood could give Finn a bit of rest and time to get his fitness upto scratch.


I wouldn't do that I'd have Finn as a HB and Wood both on for the full 80 and have Hampshire and Miller interchanging.

Finn doesn't use much energy other than his brain and that's a 80 minute brain. Wood if he paces himself is an 80 minute man.

That leaves these two dynamos 20 mins per half to run the opposition ragged.

What I don't see is Miller and Bampshire as a partnership for me they are to alike. Not that it isn't worth a go at some point as I may be wrong but I just don't see it myself.

What am sure about is that Finn is now far to slow for hooker and that wouldn't work.
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 10:43 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Thu Dec 28, 2017 10:43 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
You don't have to take Finn off, when wood needs time out put hampsh to halfback and Finn to hooker ! Finn can play 80 mins as for being to slow they don't all have to have a quick scoot, Wouldn't take Miller off him and Hampsh have both got pace to burn and would cause problems .
Re: Bad News
Post Thu Dec 28, 2017 11:07 pm
Posted by musson on Thu Dec 28, 2017 11:07 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
That's a real shame from Tyler he looked like the real deal for us last season, as he arrived wood got injured too so we were really lucky

Going off last season I think wood Miller and Finn will all do 80 mins and it will be arona that interchanges with arona
I thought the change from ball handling LF to pace and play the ball speed at LF that anikin brought was a real game breaker for us

Sammy to scrum half and Finn to hooker as well as Hadley to hooker both to spell wood worked but rewatching the games in the off season, we looked spelling our Loose forwards
Crazy I know......

