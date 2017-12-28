It is bad news, but let's be positive...
...he'll miss about 8 games...
...it will be like having a new, fresh player when he returns...
...our tougher games come towards the end of the first round of 13 games, so not as big a loss...
...if we can ride the first 8 games, we will be in a great position to further improve...
...he'll be back for Easter(???)...
...better to lose a key player now, rather than at the "business end"...
...the league isn't won in January...
...and anyway, according to BOJ he's a poop, injury-prone, journeyman has-been anyway