Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:09 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:09 pm
Has anyone got dates of friendlies. Have Halifax dat but not others.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:16 pm
Posted by TrinityDave on Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:16 pm
Batley away 14.1.18 , huddersfield home 20.1.18
There are those who are born to drive, and those who are born to be driven Wakefield till i die
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:28 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:28 pm
TrinityDave wrote:
Batley away 14.1.18 , huddersfield home 20.1.18

Thanks.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

