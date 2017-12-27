Bulls4Champs wrote:
What is everybody's thoughts on our strongest 17? Plenty of time for things to.change as the pre season progresses and regular season approaches.
I missed the game yesterday but from the signings we have made and the players previous reps I would say the following 17 is my strongest at this point.
Smith
Grant
Gibson
Oakes
Ryan
Chisholm
Keyes
Crossley
Hallas
Kirk
Garside
Davies
Minichella
Peltier
Goodall
Hodgson
Johnson
Does anybody know if Kear likes to carry and extra hooker on the bench?
If James Davies is amongst our best 3 back rowers, we need to sign more back rowers.
Incidentally, I don't think he is. But I haven't seen enough of the three loan boys to make a judgement on how good or bad those players are. Sufficed to say I'm not sure where I fit in Lee Smith at the moment. He's not fit enough to be a fullback any more IMO, and is he a better centre than Gibson or Oakes? The only way to fit him in is to play Oakes on the wing, and then you're leaving out a natural winger in the likes of Grant or Brown to do that. I don't think I'd have Smith in as he currently is (I've seen a lot suggesting from Boxing Day that he still looks overweight).
I'm guessing a little on the loan boys, but my current 17 would be:
Pickersgill
Grant
Gibson
Oakes
Ryan
Keyes
Chisholm
Milton
Hallas
Crossley
Garside
Johnson
Minchella
SUBS
Kirk
Wood
Peltier
Butterworth
I'd like to see Pickersgill & Butterworth given plenty of game time as I think they could become very good players and long term spine players. They're ready for a bit more than the odd game here and there. Regulars, but make sure you rest them every few games as to not burn them out, with likes of Lee Smith & Halafihi taking their place.
I haven't included Bustin because I genuinely have never seen him play. I've seen Wood & Johnson a LITTLE, and they're surely better than Davies. If they aren't performing though, give Evan Hodgson some game time.
I should say I don't see this happening, no doubt Smith will be in there somewhere. But this is fantasy footy