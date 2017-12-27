Just been to the boxing day fixture, which was good to watch if a little disappointed not to beat leeds - even in a friendly. thought Danny Kirmond in particular had a really good game. Noticed on the game thread some people had issues getting tickets.
Just have to say used the online ticketing from the club on line store/shop. Because of other commitments i dont have a season ticket any more and generally cant get to the club shop before a game.
Set up an account bought three tickets all in the space of a couple minutes printed them out, they are then scanned on the gate.
No more queuing at the ticket booth - really good system
