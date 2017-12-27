WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Tickets

Game Tickets
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:06 am
Posted by Kirmudgeonly on Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:06 am
Just been to the boxing day fixture, which was good to watch if a little disappointed not to beat leeds - even in a friendly. thought Danny Kirmond in particular had a really good game. Noticed on the game thread some people had issues getting tickets.

Just have to say used the online ticketing from the club on line store/shop. Because of other commitments i dont have a season ticket any more and generally cant get to the club shop before a game.

Set up an account bought three tickets all in the space of a couple minutes printed them out, they are then scanned on the gate.

No more queuing at the ticket booth - really good system
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:41 am
Posted by Egg Banjo on Wed Dec 27, 2017 8:41 am
Yep I love the new system. I have a season ticket, but for friendlies and cup games it's fantastic. No more worrying about not making it into the shop before match day or having to pay extra on the gate
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:05 am
Posted by PopTart on Wed Dec 27, 2017 9:05 am
Things like this show how the club has moved on.
It's not exactly leading edge tech but rugby league and Wakefield especially have been very slow on things like this previously.
Good on you for posting about it too.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 10:40 am
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Wed Dec 27, 2017 10:40 am
Did it once for a cup game and it's a great step forward, especially if it's a last minute decision to attend. Am I right in thinking you don't even need to print them off anymore? The barcode can be scanned direct from a phone. Appreciate that for those without internet access it's not so great, but it helps with the issues of queuing outside the ground as kick off approaches.
1/10
Post Wed Dec 27, 2017 10:54 am
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Wed Dec 27, 2017 10:54 am
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Did it once for a cup game and it's a great step forward, especially if it's a last minute decision to attend. Am I right in thinking you don't even need to print them off anymore? The barcode can be scanned direct from a phone. Appreciate that for those without internet access it's not so great, but it helps with the issues of queuing outside the ground as kick off approaches.

You're right I don't print them just scan straight from phone. Think if you print them off it saves you fiddling with your phone at the turnstiles, couldn't be simpler.

