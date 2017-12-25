WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What is the Dragons likely first choice lineup in 2018?

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net What is the Dragons likely first choice lineup in 2018?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Dec 25, 2017 7:11 pm
Here is my selection:


David Mead

Jodie Broughton, Brayden Williame, Fouad Yaha, Lewis Tierney;

Lucas Albert
Luke Walsh

Gregory Bird
Benjamin Garcia, Benjamin Jullien
Remi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa

Interchange: Jason Baitieri, Julien Bousquet, Antoni Maria, Paul Aiton,

Reserves: Mickael Simon, Thibault Margalet, Vincent Duport, Iain Thornley


My controversial pick is Fouad Yaha in the centres. But I think that he could become a devastating centre, especially given his huge weight loss. That choice also gives the team great speed in the back three -- perhaps the most exciting back three in Super League.

My other debatable choice would be Antoni Maria on the bench ahead of Mickael Simon.

Any thoughts?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!

