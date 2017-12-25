Here is my selection:
David Mead
Jodie Broughton, Brayden Williame, Fouad Yaha, Lewis Tierney;
Lucas Albert
Luke Walsh
Gregory Bird
Benjamin Garcia, Benjamin Jullien
Remi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa
Interchange: Jason Baitieri, Julien Bousquet, Antoni Maria, Paul Aiton,
Reserves: Mickael Simon, Thibault Margalet, Vincent Duport, Iain Thornley
My controversial pick is Fouad Yaha in the centres. But I think that he could become a devastating centre, especially given his huge weight loss. That choice also gives the team great speed in the back three -- perhaps the most exciting back three in Super League.
My other debatable choice would be Antoni Maria on the bench ahead of Mickael Simon.
Any thoughts?
