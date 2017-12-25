WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A Merry Christmas and prosperous 2018 for Hull FC

Posted by knockersbumpMKII on Mon Dec 25, 2017 2:27 pm
Just want to wish all the fans on the forum a very happy Christmas, made my Christmas pilgrimage to Hull for a few days and though no rugby to watch I'm thinking about our prospects for 2018 and the possibility of a GF win, maybe even a clean sweep.

Hope you all have a good xmas and we have lots of positive chat forthcoming on the forum and get to watch fantastic rugby for 2018 (especially at home)!
C'mon u 'ullllaaaahhhh :D
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Just want to wish all the fans on the forum a very happy Christmas, made my Christmas pilgrimage to Hull for a few days and though no rugby to watch I'm thinking about our prospects for 2018 and the possibility of a GF win, maybe even a clean sweep.

Hope you all have a good xmas and we have lots of positive chat forthcoming on the forum and get to watch fantastic rugby for 2018 (especially at home)!
C'mon u 'ullllaaaahhhh :D

Good sentiments echoed. All the very best to yourself and everyone. Like to think we’ll be a dominant force but don’t think we’ll have our own way. Warrington will be resurgent and people dismissing Cas? Leeds could fade again but Wigan and Saints will be around.

