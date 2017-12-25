WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season's greetings....

Season's greetings....
Mon Dec 25, 2017 9:23 am
ninearches
Merry Christmas or whatever your alternative is & a Happy New Year to everyone.
Mon Dec 25, 2017 9:47 am
Shazbaz
Merry christmas guys and a much happier 2018 :wink:
Mon Dec 25, 2017 12:31 pm
The Railwayman
Merry Christmas to everyone. Trust like myself everybody is looking forward to an all conquering 2018. I can't wait
Mon Dec 25, 2017 2:55 pm
easyWire
I’m hoping for a new style of football, that even if not quite as entertaining, will be more conducive to winning grand finals should we get to one.

This year though I’d take competing for the top 4 as a successful season considering it’s the first of a whole new era with a very different flavour to the squad. Anything less than 6th I think I’d be disappointed, 4th or better and I’d say we are on course earlier than expected.

I’m just hoping Roberts stays injury-free and settles in okay with the culture and weather.

