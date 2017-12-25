I’m hoping for a new style of football, that even if not quite as entertaining, will be more conducive to winning grand finals should we get to one.
This year though I’d take competing for the top 4 as a successful season considering it’s the first of a whole new era with a very different flavour to the squad. Anything less than 6th I think I’d be disappointed, 4th or better and I’d say we are on course earlier than expected.
I’m just hoping Roberts stays injury-free and settles in okay with the culture and weather.