ChinaBull wrote:
first ... Merry Xmas to all bulls fans ....
Will there be internet commentary to the friendly games and if so any links?
Season greetings China Bull.
I've had a couple of supporters message me, asking about the Bradford Bulls commentary for next season.
The good news is that you can listen to me, John Keyes amd Karl Harrison call EVERY BRADFORD BULLS first team game, U19s Academy, U16s Scholarship and Women's Super League games on Bradford Bulls Live.
Bradford Bulls Live is the club's official radio station - bringing you closer to the action in 2018, starting Boxing Day at 2:00pm.
LISTEN LIVE LINK: http://mixlr.com/rugby-league-live