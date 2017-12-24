As someone asked about squad numbers in another thread. It is on the club website and has been for a day or two. So here is the squad for 2018.
1 Kear
2 Williams
3 Hellewell
4 Fleming
5 Dixon
6 Pewhairangi
7 Sammut
8 Spencer
9 Cunningham
10 Ione
11 Harrison
12 Pitts
13 Davis
14 Walker
15 Battye
16 Gee
17 Channing
18 Evans
19 Adebiyi
20 Bieneck
21 Lovell
22 Pearce-Paul
23 Butler
24 Ogden
25 Davies
26 Hindmarsh
