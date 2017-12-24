WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls Live Interviews

Bradford Bulls Live Interviews
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:21 pm
Posted by MicktheGled on Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:21 pm
MicktheGled
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7649
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Rather than start a new thread every time, I'll post them in this thread.

Ethan Ryan: "The #BradfordBulls are very close to my heart. They are my home town team, and staying here to get the job done, winning promotion back to the Championship is what I really want to do."

https://t.co/VpE6tIZUzi

#BullsLive
#BradfordBulls
#RugbyLeague
Re: Bradford Bulls Live Interviews
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:22 pm
Posted by MicktheGled on Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:22 pm
MicktheGled
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7649
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Listen to John Kear looking ahead to the Boxing Day game against #HalifaxRLFC and his thought's after his first week in charge of the #BradfordBulls

https://t.co/2HBBJxajXQ

#BullsLive
#BradfordBulls
#RugbyLeague

