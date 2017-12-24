WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose

Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:21 pm
sally cinnamon on Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:21 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
The Sandow thread got me thinking about another player who disappeared from the senior professional game in his late 20s: Brent Grose.

When he joined us he was a decent NRL prospect and he had three really good seasons in the early Cullen era. The third of those he switched to fullback and he was our player of the year. Back then he was one of the best outside backs in SL and there used to be links with him going to Melbourne Storm and so on. You could play him at centre, wing or fullback, his defence was good, he was solid under kicks, strong upper body fending people off and he was a good finisher.

Then he just faded. He was with us two more seasons and he just seemed to be going through the motions. There were no newspaper stories of incidents or controversy like with Sandow, he wasn't disastrously bad, he had just stopped being the impressive force of his first three years. I remember talking to someone at the club at the time who just said Brent is not the same player or the same person, his heart doesn't seem in it any more.

He went back and got picked up by the Roosters and played a season for them where he was in the first team about half their games then he got released and played for Thirroul in the Illawarra league. By this time, Chris Hicks who was a couple of years older than Grose, was playing for us and did three seasons where he won two Challenge Cups. I am sure if Grose had kept up his drive he would have still been around and would have been in our team for those Wembley wins.

Grose just seems to have been forgotten about here. He was a pretty popular player in his early days but you never hear him talked about any more. Probably because he didn't go out with a bang like Sandow etc but played on as a ghost for two years, he was already being forgotten about before he left.
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 5:35 pm
rubber duckie on Sun Dec 24, 2017 5:35 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
I thought he was without a club paid his way over and asked us for a trial?
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 5:54 pm
Alffi_7 on Sun Dec 24, 2017 5:54 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
Scored some great length of the field tries, Wakey seems to stand out in my mind....?
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 6:05 pm
rubber duckie on Sun Dec 24, 2017 6:05 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
I seem to recall he was back packing around Europe and asked us for a trial?
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 8:44 pm
ninearches on Sun Dec 24, 2017 8:44 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006
rubber duckie wrote:
I seem to recall he was back packing around Europe and asked us for a trial?


I think i have to agree there Mr Duck.
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:48 pm
Wires71 on Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:48 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Used to enjoy watching Brent Grose. Pacey and illusive runner. I remember thinking, when he signed, that Hicks has a lot to live up to and he did - and more so.
Re: Whatever happened to.....Brent Grose
Post Mon Dec 25, 2017 12:35 am
Man Mountain on Mon Dec 25, 2017 12:35 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015
Dead ball line to tryline against Widnes? Longest ever try scored at least at that point?

