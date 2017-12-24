The Sandow thread got me thinking about another player who disappeared from the senior professional game in his late 20s: Brent Grose.
When he joined us he was a decent NRL prospect and he had three really good seasons in the early Cullen era. The third of those he switched to fullback and he was our player of the year. Back then he was one of the best outside backs in SL and there used to be links with him going to Melbourne Storm and so on. You could play him at centre, wing or fullback, his defence was good, he was solid under kicks, strong upper body fending people off and he was a good finisher.
Then he just faded. He was with us two more seasons and he just seemed to be going through the motions. There were no newspaper stories of incidents or controversy like with Sandow, he wasn't disastrously bad, he had just stopped being the impressive force of his first three years. I remember talking to someone at the club at the time who just said Brent is not the same player or the same person, his heart doesn't seem in it any more.
He went back and got picked up by the Roosters and played a season for them where he was in the first team about half their games then he got released and played for Thirroul in the Illawarra league. By this time, Chris Hicks who was a couple of years older than Grose, was playing for us and did three seasons where he won two Challenge Cups. I am sure if Grose had kept up his drive he would have still been around and would have been in our team for those Wembley wins.
Grose just seems to have been forgotten about here. He was a pretty popular player in his early days but you never hear him talked about any more. Probably because he didn't go out with a bang like Sandow etc but played on as a ghost for two years, he was already being forgotten about before he left.
