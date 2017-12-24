WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Festivities

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Festivities

Post a reply
Festivities
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:11 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:11 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 11th / 76,403
Quiz Score: 156
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1850
Personal agendas aside, we all want whats best for our club.

Merry Christmas everyone and a Happy New Year :CHEERS:
Re: Festivities
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:28 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:28 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6278
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Personal agendas aside, we all want whats best for our club.

Merry Christmas everyone and a Happy New Year :CHEERS:


All bar one. :lol: Merry Xmas
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Festivities
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:45 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:45 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 1st / 76,403
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26779
Location: Poodle Power!
Indeed, merry Xmas to all :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, thebeagle, Trinity 61, TRINITY01, Upanunder, wakeytrin, weighman and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,671,7591,27276,4034,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM