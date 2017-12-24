WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Derek threatens to ban Premier Sports

Derek threatens to ban Premier Sports
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:38 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Sun Dec 24, 2017 2:38 am
Zulu01
Looks like Derek has put his foot down with regards to Premier Sports showing the Wolfpack game at Leigh.

Looks like this Toronto ship is not sailing in calm waters after all

Welcome to the Championship!!!!
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Dec 24, 2017 9:13 am
charlie caroli
I can't see this game being affected by TV whoever screens it, the crowd will still be the same,season ticket holders, Leythers, maybe a few neutrals, maybe a handful of Wolfpack fans,it will hopefully be a very good game and a chance for Leigh to put the Wolfpack in their place.
I personally bear Paul or any of the ex Leigh players no grudges,for me we now have better players,yes let's make the LSV a very hostile and intimidating place for them,but leave it at that,let rugby do our talking.

As far as the TV televising is concerned,I welcome it, it gives Canada a chance to see what level they have to achieve if they want promotion.
Re: Derek threatens to ban Premier Sports
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 10:10 am
Posted by ColD on Sun Dec 24, 2017 10:10 am
charlie caroli wrote:
I can't see this game being affected by TV whoever screens it, the crowd will still be the same,season ticket holders, Leythers, maybe a few neutrals, maybe a handful of Wolfpack fans,it will hopefully be a very good game and a chance for Leigh to put the Wolfpack in their place.
I personally bear Paul or any of the ex Leigh players no grudges,for me we now have better players,yes let's make the LSV a very hostile and intimidating place for them,but leave it at that,let rugby do our talking.

As far as the TV televising is concerned,I welcome it, it gives Canada a chance to see what level they have to achieve if they want promotion.


Do Sky not own the rights to SL and Champ rugby??
Don't mind expansion, but these guys just seem to make there own rules up as they go along - not the TV part particularly but the home/away scenario and the magic weekend farce gets my goat
Re: Derek threatens to ban Premier Sports
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 10:36 am
Posted by Cokey on Sun Dec 24, 2017 10:36 am
Cokey
ColD wrote:
Do Sky not own the rights to SL and Champ rugby??
Don't mind expansion, but these guys just seem to make there own rules up as they go along - not the TV part particularly but the home/away scenario and the magic weekend farce gets my goat


Spot on Col. :CLAP:
Re: Derek threatens to ban Premier Sports
Post Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:14 am
Posted by propforward 2338 on Sun Dec 24, 2017 11:14 am
If my memory serves me well Premier sport ditched a game in the RL World cup they should have broadcast live in favour of some other sport

