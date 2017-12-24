I can't see this game being affected by TV whoever screens it, the crowd will still be the same,season ticket holders, Leythers, maybe a few neutrals, maybe a handful of Wolfpack fans,it will hopefully be a very good game and a chance for Leigh to put the Wolfpack in their place.
I personally bear Paul or any of the ex Leigh players no grudges,for me we now have better players,yes let's make the LSV a very hostile and intimidating place for them,but leave it at that,let rugby do our talking.
As far as the TV televising is concerned,I welcome it, it gives Canada a chance to see what level they have to achieve if they want promotion.