Could this be his big break through year. Looking at the pre season shots he is a big unit and looks to have bulked up in the off season.
Could add a bit of depth to the back row places and looks more natural in the back row than Wells who looks more like a front rower.
Think he spent most of last seaon on loan at Workington. At 21 he is the right age to push for a place in the squad as a back rower.
