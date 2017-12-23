WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Macauley Davies

Macauley Davies
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:53 am
Posted by Tricky Dicky on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:53 am
Tricky Dicky
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004
Posts: 5855
Location: Wigan
Could this be his big break through year. Looking at the pre season shots he is a big unit and looks to have bulked up in the off season.

Could add a bit of depth to the back row places and looks more natural in the back row than Wells who looks more like a front rower.

Think he spent most of last seaon on loan at Workington. At 21 he is the right age to push for a place in the squad as a back rower.
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009
Re: Macauley Davies
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:57 am
Posted by RichieS on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:57 am
RichieS
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017
Posts: 141
Big future...fully expected to be pushing hard for starts this year!
Re: Macauley Davies
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:41 pm
Posted by Tricky Dicky on Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:41 pm
Tricky Dicky
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004
Posts: 5855
Location: Wigan
i was impressed with his pre season game at Leigh last year. He ran some very good lines
Re: Macauley Davies
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:42 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:42 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011
Posts: 5836
Hopefully puts some pressure on Farrell who was pretty poor last year.

