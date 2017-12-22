WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sandow's Pro Career over

Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:38 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:38 pm
the flying biscuit
working in a mine and playing for Free.


https://www.foxsports.com.au/video/league/nrl/sandow-to-play-for-free!657496

https://www.dailymercury.com.au/news/sandow-mines-boyhood-dream-in-moranbah/3296257/

28 years old and he has no regrets..... so he says.....
I think he'll have different views after a few years down't Pit..... :shock:
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 7:59 am
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Sat Dec 23, 2017 7:59 am
Big Dave 3
What an absolute waste. He had SL at his feet and could of been one of the best for years to come!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 8:47 am
Posted by easyWire on Sat Dec 23, 2017 8:47 am
easyWire
“ but after two years in the English Super League with Warrington “

Not really well researched that article is it?
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 9:59 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Dec 23, 2017 9:59 am
rubber duckie
easyWire wrote:
“ but after two years in the English Super League with Warrington “

Not really well researched that article is it?

Well he technically wasn't far off.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:02 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:02 am
rubber duckie
He came late summer 2015 and we held hus registration in 2017.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:34 am
Posted by karetaker on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:34 am
karetaker
Where’s the bit were I’m supposed to give a.
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:11 am
Posted by the flying biscuit on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:11 am
the flying biscuit
No I don't feel sorry for him either Karetaker. In fact after him waltzing out on us I actually get a perverse smug feeling about it.

To me its the perfect example of not getting out what you put in.

Sandow had more natural ability than cooper cronk. But Cronk works hard lives and breathes the game studies set plays. Doesn't deviate from structured game plans and is in it for the team not himself.

However that said, Sandow is exactly what the game should be about. ..excitement, flair, skill, flashes of briliance. ... cronk doesn't have that, he puts the same crossfield kick in on the button time after time....or that little inside pass off Smith to Slater. ...like the commentators always say you know what's coming but you can't stop it.

You never got that with Sandow or Phil Blake or Jiffy ....even Langer to a certain extent and that's why the games not what it was.

It's a shame Sandow won't be playing top level rugby. And I'm sure as he looks out of his two bed bungalow in the Bush and sees cooper cronk in his million pound Sydney palace he won't care. And that's why he's where he is.
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:47 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:47 pm
karetaker
the flying biscuit wrote:
No I don't feel sorry for him either Karetaker. In fact after him waltzing out on us I actually get a perverse smug feeling about it.

To me its the perfect example of not getting out what you put in.

Sandow had more natural ability than cooper cronk. But Cronk works hard lives and breathes the game studies set plays. Doesn't deviate from structured game plans and is in it for the team not himself.

However that said, Sandow is exactly what the game should be about. ..excitement, flair, skill, flashes of briliance. ... cronk doesn't have that, he puts the same crossfield kick in on the button time after time....or that little inside pass off Smith to Slater. ...like the commentators always say you know what's coming but you can't stop it.

You never got that with Sandow or Phil Blake or Jiffy ....even Langer to a certain extent and that's why the games not what it was.

It's a shame Sandow won't be playing top level rugby. And I'm sure as he looks out of his two bed bungalow in the Bush and sees cooper cronk in his million pound Sydney palace he won't care. And that's why he's where he is.


I agree with what you say,just I couldn’t be bothered as he doesn’t deserve the mention for me,blown a god given talent so I refer to my earlier response.
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:03 pm
Posted by lister on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:03 pm
lister
All that came to my mind was the song Working in the coal mine.

Well if he's happy with throwing his career away.
Re: Sandow's Pro Career over
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:43 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:43 pm
rubber duckie
He could resurrect it, hes young enough and has the talent. He has lot deal with...or not though.
once a wire always a wire

