Steve is the only constant in our club since day 1. Must be something bad for him to go. I believe it's something to do with sackings in the backroom staff. Apparently, he just cleared up the dressing room and went. Sad day for our club.
Welcome Quins Kitties born 02.04.09 -
Purdo - Determined, loveable with a "can-do" attitude. A born leader.
Louie - Big, white and fluffy. A very noisy prop forward.
Harley- Cute and gorgeous (just like our no.9) Well, I couldn't call her Chad, could I?
Update on Quins Mogs :-
Purdo - deffo leader amongst Mogs. The Capo.
Louie - turned out to be more like Louie Spence than LMS. Re-named Judas.
Harley - Cute but not as gorgeous as our no.9.
Oh well, at least I haven't got a Willy.