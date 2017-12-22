WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Steve Magee

Steve Magee
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 8:49 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Dec 22, 2017 8:49 pm
Is it true?
Re: Steve Magee
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 9:06 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Fri Dec 22, 2017 9:06 pm
????
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:11 am
Posted by northernbloke on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:11 am
Is what true
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:16 am
Posted by LU2 on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:16 am
Heard he retired!
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:28 am
Posted by Dan Stains woz God on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:28 am
Heard the news a couple of weeks ago. Think he's not so much retired but gone off with the hump! Very sad to see him go.
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:12 am
Posted by northernbloke on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:12 am
Shame if he has, Steve was a jolly nice fella and always happy to chat.
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:49 am
Posted by Dan Stains woz God on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:49 am
Steve is the only constant in our club since day 1. Must be something bad for him to go. I believe it's something to do with sackings in the backroom staff. Apparently, he just cleared up the dressing room and went. Sad day for our club.
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:40 pm
Posted by MonkeyLover on Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:40 pm
Dan Stains woz God wrote:
Steve is the only constant in our club since day 1. Must be something bad for him to go. I believe it's something to do with sackings in the backroom staff. Apparently, he just cleared up the dressing room and went. Sad day for our club.


Nothing to do with sackings....unless he was banging Amanda or Maddie who both left of their own free will :lol:
Re: Steve Magee
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:48 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:48 pm
Could be he just wants his Sunday’s back

