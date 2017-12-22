WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who's been the best recruit to a Super League club for 2018?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who's been the best recruit to a Super League club for 2018?

Post a reply
Who has been the recruit to a Super League club for 2018?

1. David Mead (Catalans)
1
20%
2. Justin Horo (Wakefield)
0
No votes
3. Ryan Hampshire (Wakefield)
0
No votes
4. Daniel Sarginson (Wigan)
0
No votes
5. Kato Ottio (Widnes)
0
No votes
6. Wellington Albert (Widnes)
0
No votes
7. Garry Lo (Castleford)
0
No votes
6. Benjamin Jullien (Catalans)
0
No votes
7. Antoni Maria (Catalans)
0
No votes
8. Krisnan Inu (Widnes)
0
No votes
9. Pauli Pauli (Wakefield)
1
20%
10. Daniel McGuire (Hull KR)
1
20%
11. Benjamin Murdock-Masila (Warrington)
0
No votes
12. Tyrone Roberts (Warrington)
1
20%
13. Bryson Goodwin (Warrington)
0
No votes
14. Richard Myler (Leeds)
0
No votes
15. Nathaniel Peteru (Leeds)
0
No votes
16. Another player.
1
20%
 
Total votes : 5
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 12th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4687
Location: Carcassonne, France
Not too many quality signings for 2018. David Mead looks like the stand out, with Garry Lo a possible stand out as the season progresses. Kato Ottio and Wellington Albert should shine.

PNG is where the secret goodies are located.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Dec 22, 2017 8:00 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by Cokey on Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:43 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 100
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3295
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Not too many quality signings for 2018. David Mead looks like the stand out, with Garry Lo a possible stand out as the season progresses. Kato Ottio and Wellington Albert should shine.

PNG is where the secret goodies are located.


We got one. :thumb:
Image Image Image
Posted by PrinterThe on Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:09 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 6th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1684
Mead is meaningless like so many other recent Catalan Aussie recruits.

With Powell stating Ben Roberts will be FB then Lo may struggle to even get a game.

Widnes will be bottom so doesn't matter who they sign.

Wire splash money on players who have been red hot but then usually turn them into average looking players. BMM will be the next to that list:

-----------------------

If McGuire can help HKR avoid the bottom 4 or negotiate the Midfle 8's then he's a good signing.

Myler coming to a successful club at a key age could be the making of him after spending a few years in that backwards heading club in France.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Dec 23, 2017 9:39 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 12th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4687
Location: Carcassonne, France
PrinterThe wrote:
Mead is meaningless like so many other recent Catalan Aussie recruits.



Do you understand the meaning of the word "meaningless?"

David Mead is not meaningless. He is an excellent rugby league player with blinding speed. He will cause damage to opposing defences, including your club's if it is even in Super League.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by little wayne69 on Sat Dec 23, 2017 12:25 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 176
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 177
I voted for Rockford Hampshire but it's not registered.
Posted by PrinterThe on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:12 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 6th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1684
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Do you understand the meaning of the word "meaningless?"

David Mead is not meaningless. He is an excellent rugby league player with blinding speed. He will cause damage to opposing defences, including your club's if it is even in Super League.


A good player he may be and if he signed for a good team he could be in the running for best signing. But he hasn't, he's signed for Catalans so it's meaningless.
Posted by Cokey on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:30 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 100
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3295
Location: LEYTH
PrinterThe wrote:
A good player he may be and if he signed for a good team he could be in the running for best signing. But he hasn't, he's signed for Catalans so it's meaningless.


And yet we need them? :roll:
Image Image Image
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sat Dec 23, 2017 4:19 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 10th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 136
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6239
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
POLL not working....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Posted by Cokey on Sat Dec 23, 2017 4:30 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 100
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3295
Location: LEYTH
Budgiezilla wrote:
POLL not working....


Neither does Cappy's brain........Oops sorry,what brain? :lol:
Image Image Image
Posted by Shifty Cat on Sat Dec 23, 2017 5:47 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4283
Budgiezilla wrote:
POLL not working....

Isn't for me either.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: HKRYorkie, HXSparky, Instalamus, luke ShipleyRed, Roy Haggerty, steadygetyerboots-on, wrencat1873 and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,671,5931,29076,4024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM