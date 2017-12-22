|
|
Not too many quality signings for 2018. David Mead looks like the stand out, with Garry Lo a possible stand out as the season progresses. Kato Ottio and Wellington Albert should shine.
PNG is where the secret goodies are located.
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Cokey
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:43 pm
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Not too many quality signings for 2018. David Mead looks like the stand out, with Garry Lo a possible stand out as the season progresses. Kato Ottio and Wellington Albert should shine.
PNG is where the secret goodies are located.
We got one.
Mead is meaningless like so many other recent Catalan Aussie recruits.
With Powell stating Ben Roberts will be FB then Lo may struggle to even get a game.
Widnes will be bottom so doesn't matter who they sign.
Wire splash money on players who have been red hot but then usually turn them into average looking players. BMM will be the next to that list:
-----------------------
If McGuire can help HKR avoid the bottom 4 or negotiate the Midfle 8's then he's a good signing.
Myler coming to a successful club at a key age could be the making of him after spending a few years in that backwards heading club in France.
PrinterThe wrote:
Mead is meaningless like so many other recent Catalan Aussie recruits.
Do you understand the meaning of the word "meaningless?"
David Mead is not meaningless. He is an excellent rugby league player with blinding speed. He will cause damage to opposing defences, including your club's if it is even in Super League.
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
I voted for Rockford Hampshire but it's not registered.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Do you understand the meaning of the word "meaningless?"
David Mead is not meaningless. He is an excellent rugby league player with blinding speed. He will cause damage to opposing defences, including your club's if it is even in Super League.
A good player he may be and if he signed for a good team he could be in the running for best signing. But he hasn't, he's signed for Catalans so it's meaningless.
PrinterThe wrote:
A good player he may be and if he signed for a good team he could be in the running for best signing. But he hasn't, he's signed for Catalans so it's meaningless.
And yet we need them?
Budgiezilla wrote:
POLL not working....
Neither does Cappy's brain........Oops sorry,what brain?
Budgiezilla wrote:
POLL not working....
Isn't for me either.
