We lost to HKR by 6 points at home and 5 points away in the plays off game! Not sure how that stacks up with yr assessment of us being taken apart by HKR, that game away at KR had it gone another 5 we would have won it, we were actually the fitter team at the end, yes I was there. We lost to wire by 2 in the play offs. Wire was at the end when we started playing our game, and we looked the fitter of the 2 squads after 80 mins
Leigh game, once we went behind the season was done so they stopped trying.
Yep again I take a positive view.
Agree 2018 will be harder than 2017, agree on paper we don’t have the same depth of squad.
But getting back on thread, in that kit we will look good win or lose.
Spot on. Key this year is keeping Sammut and Pi P fit, would have liked an older gnarled prop, but we have a decent pack without.
So despite the doom and gloom of some, I am going to remain optimistic, season after next is a worry, but all depends on re-structuring, and I cannot believe that even the RFL could ignore the need for a London team, particularly if they want to expand into N America