WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Away shirt

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos 2018 Away shirt

Post a reply
2018 Away shirt
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:29 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:29 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 13th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1295
Another retro shirt, based on 1999 red shirt. Looks pretty good and was available to buy at the training session today.
Re: 2018 Away shirt
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 9:05 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Fri Dec 22, 2017 9:05 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 331
I thought they were supposed to be revealing squad numbers, not seen anything???

Not sure how true but heard that Boubedza was back with us again
Re: 2018 Away shirt
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:25 am
Posted by northernbloke on Sat Dec 23, 2017 1:25 am
northernbloke Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 525
Not on the squad list.

Right about the shirt looks very similar to a couple I have in my cupboard at home. Hey at least both shirts out for xmas which will please some people.

Hope what DW said he can stick too, play our own game rather than getting sucked into the game the opposition want to play, too many times we fell into that, soon as we started playing our own game we started scoring points.
Re: 2018 Away shirt
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:43 am
Posted by wire-quin on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:43 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 10th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5530
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Soon as the part time teams started to tire we ran away with games which is the benefit of being FT. We aren't better, just fitter. Sadly this year we are weaker than Leigh, TO and Toronto and will be beaten by them just like HKR took us apart last year time and time again, oh and Toronto.
Just this year in the mud some of the lesser teams will pick us of too.
Mac out!
Re: 2018 Away shirt
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:09 am
Posted by northernbloke on Sat Dec 23, 2017 11:09 am
northernbloke Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,402
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 525
We lost to HKR by 6 points at home and 5 points away in the plays off game! Not sure how that stacks up with yr assessment of us being taken apart by HKR, that game away at KR had it gone another 5 we would have won it, we were actually the fitter team at the end, yes I was there. We lost to wire by 2 in the play offs. Wire was at the end when we started playing our game, and we looked the fitter of the 2 squads after 80 mins
Leigh game, once we went behind the season was done so they stopped trying.
Yep again I take a positive view.

Agree 2018 will be harder than 2017, agree on paper we don’t have the same depth of squad.
But getting back on thread, in that kit we will look good win or lose.
Re: 2018 Away shirt
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 4:34 pm
Posted by brian2 on Sat Dec 23, 2017 4:34 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1675
We lost to HKR by 6 points at home and 5 points away in the plays off game! Not sure how that stacks up with yr assessment of us being taken apart by HKR, that game away at KR had it gone another 5 we would have won it, we were actually the fitter team at the end, yes I was there. We lost to wire by 2 in the play offs. Wire was at the end when we started playing our game, and we looked the fitter of the 2 squads after 80 mins
Leigh game, once we went behind the season was done so they stopped trying.
Yep again I take a positive view.

Agree 2018 will be harder than 2017, agree on paper we don’t have the same depth of squad.
But getting back on thread, in that kit we will look good win or lose.[quote][/quote]

Spot on. Key this year is keeping Sammut and Pi P fit, would have liked an older gnarled prop, but we have a decent pack without.

So despite the doom and gloom of some, I am going to remain optimistic, season after next is a worry, but all depends on re-structuring, and I cannot believe that even the RFL could ignore the need for a London team, particularly if they want to expand into N America

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,671,5921,29076,4024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM