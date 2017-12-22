WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)

Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 12:42 pm
Bullseye
Bullseye
Squad Named:

1. Pickersgill
2. Rickettt
3. Gibson
4. Oakes
5. Grant
6. Smith
7. Butterworth
8. Crossley
9. Hallas
10. Davies
11. Garside
12. Johnson
13. King (trialist)
14. Milnes
15. Halafihi
16. Peltier
17. Hodgson
18. Goodall
19. Kirk
20. Minchella
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:11 pm
Bulliac
Bulliac
Anyone know anything about the trialist?
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Bullseye
Bullseye
There's a lad of that name on the Widnes site. Think they got his weight wrong. It's listed as 196kgs!
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 2:23 pm
Errol Stock
We all got our e-tickets then - or bought from the office?
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:15 pm
Bulliac
Bulliac
Bullseye wrote:
There's a lad of that name on the Widnes site. Think they got his weight wrong. It's listed as 196kgs!

Thats some serious bulk. I think I'm overweight and I'm under 80....if only just, and without any speedos..
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:27 pm
Bulliac
Bulliac
Errol Stock wrote:
We all got our e-tickets then - or bought from the office?

I got a card from the office for all the pre-season games, though I have since had a mail telling me to download my e-ticket, but I'm assuming my card will get me in. Since I'm having the odd bit of bother with my printer right now, I'll risk the 7th chapter of the book of Jobe (Blessed is he who does not assume, for he shall not be dissappointed) and I'll rock up with the card and hope for the best.

Strange, of all the biblical names, from out of the proverbial ark, which have had a strong revival recently, Jobe, doesn't seem to be one of them.
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:39 pm
paulwalker71
paulwalker71
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, of all the biblical names, from out of the proverbial ark, which have had a strong revival recently, Jobe, doesn't seem to be one of them.


There was that guy, Jobe Murphy, who played for us. Whatever happened to him?

Also, the biblical name is Job, there's no 'e' on it :wink:
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:53 pm
Bulliac
Bulliac
paulwalker71 wrote:
There was that guy, Jobe Murphy, who played for us. Whatever happened to him?

Also, the biblical name is Job, there's no 'e' on it :wink:

Lol, you can spell names how you want these days, anything goes!
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:34 pm
josefw
josefw
Bulliac wrote:
Anyone know anything about the trialist?


Guessing it's this guy

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/daniel-king- ... s-70587184

PE teacher who's seems to have recently moved to Bradford from Merseyside, can't find any other information though. Could be a different guy but reading his profile it all fits.
Re: Boxing Day Friendly - Fax (H)
Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:31 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bulls Boy 2011
Can we pay on the gate for this one? Just a bit confused with everyone saying e-tickets and going to the office?
