|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
4th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
160
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
27713Location:
The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Squad Named:
1. Pickersgill
2. Rickettt
3. Gibson
4. Oakes
5. Grant
6. Smith
7. Butterworth
8. Crossley
9. Hallas
10. Davies
11. Garside
12. Johnson
13. King (trialist)
14. Milnes
15. Halafihi
16. Peltier
17. Hodgson
18. Goodall
19. Kirk
20. Minchella
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Posted by
Bulliac
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
11th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pmPosts:
9853Location:
Bradbados
|
Anyone know anything about the trialist?
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Posted by
Bullseye
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:22 pm
|
Reputation Points:
10Rep Position:
4th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
160
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
27713Location:
The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
There's a lad of that name on the Widnes site. Think they got his weight wrong. It's listed as 196kgs!
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
12th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
104
Joined:
Wed Mar 28, 2012 10:41 amPosts:
186
|
We all got our e-tickets then - or bought from the office?
|
|
|
Posted by
Bulliac
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
11th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pmPosts:
9853Location:
Bradbados
|
Bullseye wrote:
There's a lad of that name on the Widnes site. Think they got his weight wrong. It's listed as 196kgs!
Thats some serious bulk. I think I'm overweight and I'm under 80....if only just, and without any speedos..
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Posted by
Bulliac
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
11th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pmPosts:
9853Location:
Bradbados
|
Errol Stock wrote:
We all got our e-tickets then - or bought from the office?
I got a card from the office for all the pre-season games, though I have since had a mail telling me to download my e-ticket, but I'm assuming my card will get me in. Since I'm having the odd bit of bother with my printer right now, I'll risk the 7th chapter of the book of Jobe (Blessed is he who does not assume, for he shall not be dissappointed) and I'll rock up with the card and hope for the best.
Strange, of all the biblical names, from out of the proverbial ark, which have had a strong revival recently, Jobe, doesn't seem to be one of them.
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
13th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pmPosts:
3483Location:
Bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, of all the biblical names, from out of the proverbial ark, which have had a strong revival recently, Jobe, doesn't seem to be one of them.
There was that guy, Jobe Murphy, who played for us. Whatever happened to him?
Also, the biblical name is Job, there's no 'e' on it
|
|
|
Posted by
Bulliac
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
11th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pmPosts:
9853Location:
Bradbados
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
There was that guy, Jobe Murphy, who played for us. Whatever happened to him?
Also, the biblical name is Job, there's no 'e' on it
Lol, you can spell names how you want these days, anything goes!
|
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Posted by
josefw
on Fri Dec 22, 2017 6:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010 7:56 pm
Posts: 509
Location: Manchester
|
Bulliac wrote:
Anyone know anything about the trialist?
Guessing it's this guyhttps://uk.linkedin.com/in/daniel-king- ... s-70587184
PE teacher who's seems to have recently moved to Bradford from Merseyside, can't find any other information though. Could be a different guy but reading his profile it all fits.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
11th / 76,402
Quiz Score:
92
Joined:
Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pmPosts:
3201Location:
Shipley, Bradford
|
Can we pay on the gate for this one? Just a bit confused with everyone saying e-tickets and going to the office?
|
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, Bullnorthern, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Ewwenorfolk, Highlander, HiramC, josefw, roofaldo2, Shifty Cat, Smack him Jimmy and 133 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,671,592
|1,290
|76,402
|4,559
|SET