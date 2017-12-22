WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What if AlphaZero was a rugby coach?

What if AlphaZero was a rugby coach?
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:54 am
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:54 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
I decided to give you all a cerebral Christmas present.

If you can follow a game of chess, I strongly suggest that you devote 15 mins or so to watching this commentated game of AI AlphaZero mercilessly thrashing the previous AI chess champion Stockfish 8. It is just awesome.

Imagine if you set it to analyse rugby league games!

"AlphaZero's "Immortal Zugzwang" game"
Re: What if AlphaZero was a rugby coach?
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 4:15 pm
Posted by Fr13daY on Fri Dec 22, 2017 4:15 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I decided to give you all a cerebral Christmas present.

If you can follow a game of chess, I strongly suggest that you devote 15 mins or so to watching this commentated game of AI AlphaZero mercilessly thrashing the previous AI chess champion Stockfish 8. It is just awesome.

Imagine if you set it to analyse rugby league games!

"AlphaZero's "Immortal Zugzwang" game"


Yeah, that was fascinating. A lot more so than I thought it would be. Nice one!
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: What if AlphaZero was a rugby coach?
Post Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:08 am
Posted by Blotto on Sat Dec 23, 2017 10:08 am
Blotto User avatar
If you apply those moves to the Bulls situation starting with Caddick outmanoeuvring Caisley it sort of makes sense of the rest of what happens!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to //pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net







