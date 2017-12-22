I decided to give you all a cerebral Christmas present.
If you can follow a game of chess, I strongly suggest that you devote 15 mins or so to watching this commentated game of AI AlphaZero mercilessly thrashing the previous AI chess champion Stockfish 8. It is just awesome.
Imagine if you set it to analyse rugby league games!
"AlphaZero's "Immortal Zugzwang" game"
