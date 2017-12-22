WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brandon Wilkinson

Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:34 am
Jemmo on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:34 am
Jemmo
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002
Posts: 16627
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Doncaster have just signed him...what can you tell us about him?

(Also welcome to the division and Merry Christmas etc)
Re: Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:37 am
paulwalker71 on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:37 am
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Posts: 3483
Location: Bradford
I thought he was decent for us last season and, I suspect like plenty of others, was a bit surprised that we didn't offer him a deal for this year

Solid, hard-working forward. Nothing spectacular but he won't let you down for work rate.
Re: Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:47 am
HamsterChops on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:47 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 3001
Location: No longer Bradford
Has a bit of a fiery temper and needs to put a bit of size on, but he's a hard worker and pretty reliable. I'd have liked to have kept him to see how he developed.
Re: Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:08 am
Bullseye on Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:08 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 27713
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Liked to get stuck in but was lacking a bit of size. Will probably fill out as he gets older. Decent signing for Donny. As for us I think we have players as good coming through so although I'm a bit disappointed we lost him we shouldn't miss him.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:59 am
BullyBully13 on Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:59 am
BullyBully13
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2013
Posts: 7
Apparently we offered him a deal before the WC and he turned it down

