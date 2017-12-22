WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson

New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:02 am
Posted by Jemmo on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:02 am
Jemmo User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16627
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Dons have announced the signing of Back Rower Brandon who played for Scotland in the World Cup

http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... gn-brandan
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:03 am
Posted by Jemmo on Fri Dec 22, 2017 10:03 am
Jemmo User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16627
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
He made 17 appearances for Bradford last season
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:11 am
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Dec 22, 2017 11:11 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27713
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Decent signing for you lot.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:10 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Fri Dec 22, 2017 1:10 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2845
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Bullseye wrote:
Decent signing for you lot.


Cheers Pal

Welcome addition to the team. Reading the Bradford forum one poster suggests that Bradford offered him a fresh deal before he went to the World Cup but he turned it down. Club Doncaster making the lad a decent enough offer to get him to come here, who would have thought it :roll:
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 2:08 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Fri Dec 22, 2017 2:08 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17056
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
There is a YouTube clip on the lad ... but I think we have had enough of that kind of stuff.
So I won't provide the link ... I don't think it is allowed anyway.

I am happy with this signing ... he looks to be a keen lad ... a worker.

Thought we were after props.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 3:30 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Dec 22, 2017 3:30 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1817
Stand-Offish wrote:
There is a YouTube clip on the lad ... but I think we have had enough of that kind of stuff.
So I won't provide the link ... I don't think it is allowed anyway.

I am happy with this signing ... he looks to be a keen lad ... a worker.

Thought we were after props.


Prop is an area i think you are 2 players short and not a position Hull are really able to help with an experienced player unless Rich Horne is looking to bring in Masi Matongo for game time as Hull are not running an under 23 team.Only 21 but a definate star for the future.
Big strong athletic and has started to offload as his confidence increased with every first team game he played last season but Radford may want him out on loan playing at a higher level.
One player you will apparently be seeing sometime next season is 18 year old centre Cameron Scott
Re: New Signing - Brandon Wilkinson
Post Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:21 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Fri Dec 22, 2017 5:21 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2845
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
bonaire wrote:
Prop is an area i think you are 2 players short and not a position Hull are really able to help with an experienced player unless Rich Horne is looking to bring in Masi Matongo for game time as Hull are not running an under 23 team.Only 21 but a definate star for the future.
Big strong athletic and has started to offload as his confidence increased with every first team game he played last season but Radford may want him out on loan playing at a higher level.
One player you will apparently be seeing sometime next season is 18 year old centre Cameron Scott


Thanks Bonaire

Your updates and insights are appreciated (well by me anyway) :lol:
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

