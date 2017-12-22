Stand-Offish wrote:
There is a YouTube clip on the lad ... but I think we have had enough of that kind of stuff.
So I won't provide the link ... I don't think it is allowed anyway.
I am happy with this signing ... he looks to be a keen lad ... a worker.
Thought we were after props.
Prop is an area i think you are 2 players short and not a position Hull are really able to help with an experienced player unless Rich Horne is looking to bring in Masi Matongo for game time as Hull are not running an under 23 team.Only 21 but a definate star for the future.
Big strong athletic and has started to offload as his confidence increased with every first team game he played last season but Radford may want him out on loan playing at a higher level.
One player you will apparently be seeing sometime next season is 18 year old centre Cameron Scott