Post Wed Dec 20, 2017 10:46 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Wed Dec 20, 2017 10:46 am
Just read a post from him on Twitter and Facebook.

He said that Chris Chester is undecided as yet, as to his captain for 2018. If we were to have a change, I personally would go with Ashurst.

Not listened to it as yet, but in the preview to it, he mentions the prospect of further signings.

Don't know if this is over and above Hampshire, but it only went on this morning.

Anyone listened to it, thoughts?
Post Wed Dec 20, 2017 11:24 am
Posted by upthetrin92 on Wed Dec 20, 2017 11:24 am
Chester said that we have some cap left but wont be in a hurry to spend it might save the left over for later on in the season.

regarding captaincy will announce while in lanzarote, wanting to see players in training and through the games.

had a fair amount of people apply for the 'assitant coach' role which is open, people in work and out of work have applied, will sit down with MC in the new year to discuss.

its a good listen tbf,

