Pretty sad story being presented in a US court:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/jarr ... 07u0n.html
Jarryd Hayne will likely deny the charges, but could still have a judgment against him, especially if he fails to contest the case.
What will happen to Jarryd Hayne as regards playing in the NRL is anybody's guess.
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/jarr ... 07u0n.html
Jarryd Hayne will likely deny the charges, but could still have a judgment against him, especially if he fails to contest the case.
What will happen to Jarryd Hayne as regards playing in the NRL is anybody's guess.