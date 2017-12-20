WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - All Black considers Rugby League switch

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace All Black considers Rugby League switch

Post a reply
All Black considers Rugby League switch
Post Wed Dec 20, 2017 1:25 am
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Wed Dec 20, 2017 1:25 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 10th / 76,392
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1284
http://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/rug ... defdadd7ed
Posted by Zulu01 on Wed Dec 20, 2017 1:35 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 13th / 76,392
Quiz Score: 120
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 189
Location: The rough side of Lowton
Reading this, it sounds like "get me back in the All Blacks or I will leave Union"

Quivering Bottom Lip Syndrome

(I could be wrong)
'aequo pede propera'
Posted by Call Me God on Wed Dec 20, 2017 1:43 am
Call Me God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 7th / 76,392
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 445
Zulu01 wrote:
Reading this, it sounds like "get me back in the All Blacks or I will leave Union"

Quivering Bottom Lip Syndrome

(I could be wrong)

You're not wrong....he was average all year, but did OK for the Hurricanes......but the AB's are laden with outside back talent. His Brother is becoming the go to guy.....if he leaves he'll do a good job for Samoa/Kiwis, but I doubt his RU contract is up just yet........and if he does come to us, then if the Warriors don't sign him it's a crime...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, CM Punk, The Avenger, Zulu01 and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,670,77968576,3924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM