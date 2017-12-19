After the successes of the World Cup and the interest from North America, the new RLIF should think big.
A new World League with a global TV deal to be the best financed and pinnacle of the club game.
12 teams:
Brisbane Broncos
Sydney Roosters
Melbourne Storm
Auckland Warriors
Toronto
Vancouver
New York
Los Angeles
St Helens or Wigan
Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC
Toulouse Olympique
This league would attract the best and highest paid players. Franchises to be reviewed / new applications considered every four years.
Below that would sit Super League and NRL. The creation of the World League would allow new entrants to the NRL: Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea & Perth and to Super League - another French team maybe Avignon, another Canadian team and USA team and Belgrade (Serbia)
The seasons for World League, NRL & Super League to be exactly at the same time of the year, same start weekend, same Grand Final weekend (Friday (SL), Saturday (NRL) & Sunday (World League Grand Final) matches).
The season should provide for a proper long term international calendar, including regular World Cups which the above set-up would support perfectly.
Get Cameron Smith on the RLIF board - he could help make this actually happen.
A new World League with a global TV deal to be the best financed and pinnacle of the club game.
12 teams:
Brisbane Broncos
Sydney Roosters
Melbourne Storm
Auckland Warriors
Toronto
Vancouver
New York
Los Angeles
St Helens or Wigan
Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC
Toulouse Olympique
This league would attract the best and highest paid players. Franchises to be reviewed / new applications considered every four years.
Below that would sit Super League and NRL. The creation of the World League would allow new entrants to the NRL: Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea & Perth and to Super League - another French team maybe Avignon, another Canadian team and USA team and Belgrade (Serbia)
The seasons for World League, NRL & Super League to be exactly at the same time of the year, same start weekend, same Grand Final weekend (Friday (SL), Saturday (NRL) & Sunday (World League Grand Final) matches).
The season should provide for a proper long term international calendar, including regular World Cups which the above set-up would support perfectly.
Get Cameron Smith on the RLIF board - he could help make this actually happen.