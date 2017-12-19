WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World League

Tue Dec 19, 2017 8:01 pm
Mr Churchill
Mr Churchill
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 537
After the successes of the World Cup and the interest from North America, the new RLIF should think big.

A new World League with a global TV deal to be the best financed and pinnacle of the club game.

12 teams:

Brisbane Broncos
Sydney Roosters
Melbourne Storm
Auckland Warriors
Toronto
Vancouver
New York
Los Angeles
St Helens or Wigan
Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC
Toulouse Olympique

This league would attract the best and highest paid players. Franchises to be reviewed / new applications considered every four years.

Below that would sit Super League and NRL. The creation of the World League would allow new entrants to the NRL: Tonga, Fiji, Papua New Guinea & Perth and to Super League - another French team maybe Avignon, another Canadian team and USA team and Belgrade (Serbia)

The seasons for World League, NRL & Super League to be exactly at the same time of the year, same start weekend, same Grand Final weekend (Friday (SL), Saturday (NRL) & Sunday (World League Grand Final) matches).

The season should provide for a proper long term international calendar, including regular World Cups which the above set-up would support perfectly.

Get Cameron Smith on the RLIF board - he could help make this actually happen.
Re: World League
Tue Dec 19, 2017 8:23 pm
HXSparky
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 11th / 76,392
Quiz Score: 140
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1338
:STUPID:

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
