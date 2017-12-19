WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserves

Tue Dec 19, 2017 6:52 pm
Mr Hicks
There is a lot of talk on here regards 12 or 14 teams, promotion and relegation, licencing, North American cubs and French clubs joining super league.
What we seem to have forgotten is the good old virtues that gave local amateurs and trialists an opportunity to show there talents in good old reserve team fixtures.
There is only 5 teams out of the whole of 3 divisions putting out reserve sides this season.
Keighley Cougars, Halifax RL and Wigan Warriors remaining from 2017 and being joined by new entrants Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Centurions.
Keighley and Halifax will get murdered by the likes of, Wakefield Leigh and Wigan but yet they still put out a teams.
Every team in all 3 divisions should be made to field a team so these hammering won't take place as these sort of results don't do any team any good.
It's so easy now for top teams to just dual reg and send players out on a Sunday to teams which can also give lower teams false league positions depending on players available to them.
It should be compulsory for every team which is a stepping stone between amature and professional sport.
Tue Dec 19, 2017 7:24 pm
SecondRowSaint
It's very disappointing that we've withdrawn our reserve team. But with the likes of Jonah Cunningham, Wellington and Ricky Bailey all leaving it did look like the writing was on the wall.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Tue Dec 19, 2017 7:26 pm
HXSparky
Fax reserves did have a couple of big losses last season (62-6 and 30-4 against St Helens and Wigan), but also had a narrow 1-point win against St Helens and a similar 1-point loss against Warrington. It does depend to a degree how many 1st team SL players are being given a run out as opposed to genuine reserves, but Fax reserves were competitive in most of the games they played (albeit the number played was disappointingly low).

5 players moved up from the reserves to the 1st team squad at the end of 2016, and 3 more have followed for next season, quite probably with more to come.

Fax don't normally charge for admittance to reserve grade games, but usually just ask for a "bucket" donation to help support the team. The rest of the cash required to run the team is largely provided by supporters club fund-raising initiatives.

The biggest problem over the last couple of years has been finding games to play, with clubs having to arrange their own fixtures. A proper reserve league structure across the top two divisions would be massively beneficial for the game in the UK, and (imo) reap far more dividends than the current spasmodic attempts at "expansion".

Btw, I say top two divisions, as I think it should be optional for Championship 1 teams.

