There is a lot of talk on here regards 12 or 14 teams, promotion and relegation, licencing, North American cubs and French clubs joining super league.
What we seem to have forgotten is the good old virtues that gave local amateurs and trialists an opportunity to show there talents in good old reserve team fixtures.
There is only 5 teams out of the whole of 3 divisions putting out reserve sides this season.
Keighley Cougars, Halifax RL and Wigan Warriors remaining from 2017 and being joined by new entrants Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Centurions.
Keighley and Halifax will get murdered by the likes of, Wakefield Leigh and Wigan but yet they still put out a teams.
Every team in all 3 divisions should be made to field a team so these hammering won't take place as these sort of results don't do any team any good.
It's so easy now for top teams to just dual reg and send players out on a Sunday to teams which can also give lower teams false league positions depending on players available to them.
It should be compulsory for every team which is a stepping stone between amature and professional sport.
