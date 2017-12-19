WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wingers

Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 8:52 am
Posted by Stockwell & Smales on Tue Dec 19, 2017 8:52 am
Stockwell & Smales
Stated in todays T&A that Kear is on the verge of signing at least one winger (maybe two) before Boxing Day. Who would we want. Top of my list would be Kieren Moss. HKR are letting him go but have we got the money to get him and if so would he come back to us. He is matey with Chisholm and he says in his latest interview he would be having a word with him. Make a nice Xmas pressie for us all but is probably too much to ask for. Joel Monaghan would be another Christmas cracker but again is probably too much to ask for. Who would you like?
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:02 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:02 am
paulwalker71
Well either one of those would be fantastic - which probably means we'll end up with some 18-year old kid on dual-reg from Huddersfield :P

Being serious, you'd think that Kear would be extremely aware of players at clubs like Batley, Halifax, Featherstone etc, in fact he probably knows and has coached most of them at one time or another. Realistically that's the sort of level we are probably looking - guys who are around the fringes of Championship teams.
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:10 am
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:10 am
Bullseye
If not Moss or Monaghan then I'd hope Kear could turn up a diamond from the Championship like Wayne Rettie.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:19 am
Posted by roger daly on Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:19 am
It's none of the players mentioned so far
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:49 am
Posted by NorthumbriaBull on Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:49 am
NorthumbriaBull
Dalton Grant has been mentioned before?
"I came for the rugby, I stayed for the people"
R. Paul
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:22 am
Posted by BullyBully13 on Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:22 am
NorthumbriaBull wrote:
Dalton Grant has been mentioned before?


Hasn't Dalton just signed for Broncos?
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:30 am
Posted by HamsterChops on Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:30 am
HamsterChops
BullyBully13 wrote:
Hasn't Dalton just signed for Broncos?


Signed for Broncos for last season but spent all year injured I think.
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:38 am
Posted by roger daly on Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:38 am
One down, one more to guess
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:39 am
Posted by HamsterChops on Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:39 am
HamsterChops
roger daly wrote:
One down, one more to guess


Other one will be the Star fullback mentioned on a previous thread I would think.

Must admit, I questioned it at the time but a reliable pal of mine tells me it looks like it's accurate.
Re: Wingers
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:40 am
Posted by Scarey71 on Tue Dec 19, 2017 10:40 am
Not Rettie he teaches my kids PE. I'd never hear the end of it........... :SILENCE:
