Stated in todays T&A that Kear is on the verge of signing at least one winger (maybe two) before Boxing Day. Who would we want. Top of my list would be Kieren Moss. HKR are letting him go but have we got the money to get him and if so would he come back to us. He is matey with Chisholm and he says in his latest interview he would be having a word with him. Make a nice Xmas pressie for us all but is probably too much to ask for. Joel Monaghan would be another Christmas cracker but again is probably too much to ask for. Who would you like?