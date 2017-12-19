This appeared in today's League Express, and i thought it would be intresting to see what people on here would choose.
What RL news story would you most like to see over the Christmas period. One choice only please.
A)
Nigel Woods moves from the RFL, to become the chief executive of the RL International federation.
B)
Wayne Bennett to be re-appointed as England Coach.
C)
SL to have 14 clubs from 2019, and the 8'super scrapped.
D)
Dual-registration to be scrapped.
E)
Anyway New York club to join the RFL'S competitions in 2019.
F)
The overseas quota to be reduced from its current 5 per club.
So over to you.
