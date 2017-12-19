WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL Christmas poll.

RL Christmas poll.
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:24 am
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:24 am
This appeared in today's League Express, and i thought it would be intresting to see what people on here would choose.

What RL news story would you most like to see over the Christmas period. One choice only please.

A)
Nigel Woods moves from the RFL, to become the chief executive of the RL International federation.

B)
Wayne Bennett to be re-appointed as England Coach.

C)
SL to have 14 clubs from 2019, and the 8'super scrapped.

D)
Dual-registration to be scrapped.

E)
Anyway New York club to join the RFL'S competitions in 2019.

F)
The overseas quota to be reduced from its current 5 per club.


So over to you.
Re: RL Christmas poll.
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:29 am
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:29 am
Sorry about word mistakes. That's autocorrect for you.
It should read c) the 8's scrapped. E) .An
Re: RL Christmas poll.
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:58 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Dec 19, 2017 2:58 am
E) A

"An New York club" is dreadful English
Re: RL Christmas poll.
Post Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:49 am
Posted by Fordy on Tue Dec 19, 2017 9:49 am
Can I choose half of option A - Nigel Wood moves from the RFL to another sport. I don't see why he should get the chance to ruin the International game like he has done with the domestic game.
