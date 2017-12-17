WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sports Personality 2017

Sports Personality 2017
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:12 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:12 pm
And some criticised Sinfield getting a top 3 finish in 2015. Bloody hell this years winners.
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:56 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:56 pm
This years vote totals, to think Sinfield got nearly 280k. Goes to show what a great job the RL fan base did and why we should get more attention from the BBC.

Mo Farah: 83,524 votes

Jonathan Rea: 80,567

Jonnie Peacock: 73,429

Anthony Joshua: 73,411

Adam Peaty: 63,739

Lewis Hamilton: 60,627

Chris Froome: 47,683

Harry Kane: 18,759

Anya Shrubsole: 15,237

Bianca Walkden: 13,962

Johanna Konta: 7,591

Elise Christie: 6,504
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:57 pm
Posted by Salford red all over on Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:57 pm
I was going to create a thread on this but as you've already started..............

In the section about the sports personalities that have been lost this year Rugby League had Arthur Bunting Colin Hutton Mick Adams and tom Van Vollenhoven.

No mention of the former Great Britain captain Chris Hesketh MBE who died on 10th August 2017
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:11 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:11 pm
To be fair, that will be RLHQ getting that wrong not BBC
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:22 pm
Posted by Salford red all over on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:22 pm
It really wouldn't surprise me that that useless bunch were responsible but I've submitted a complaint to the BBC so we shall see what they have to say about it.

No point complaining to the RFL they probably don't even remember the sports former captain. Embarrassing.
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:36 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:36 pm
Not saying it's right but I'd hazard a guess that nearly every sport has someone missing in that segment that'll be dictated to somewhat by song length.

On the vote issue. Combined all 12 got 545,033. Which isn't even double what Sinfield got in 2015. The top 3 got around 40k less combined than he got individually.

If people from the BBC can't see those numbers and not think RL needs more attention and spotlight then what hope do we have?
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:53 pm
Posted by Salford red all over on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:53 pm
I agree but the inept RFL can't even inform the BBC about the passing of it's former captain and world cup winner. No surprise the BBC arn't to bothered about the game.
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:03 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:03 pm
Any evidence to suggest it's up to the sporting bodies to inform the BBC or that they didn't? Surely for this once a year event they have researchers whose job it is.
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:06 pm
Posted by Salford red all over on Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:06 pm
I'll let you know what the BBC have to say when they respond then I will have some evidence. Ow and I've asked the RFL to explain thereselves, on that I can't guarantee anything . Is that ok with you ?
Post Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:16 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:16 pm
Do you honesty think other sporting bodies ring up the BBC to tell them who has died this year to include them in this segment? There was a few RL names, do you think someone from the RFL rang up and named them and forget one?

This is a BBC event, built up for several months, a key traditional part of the show. If they're relying on different sporting bodies to inform them of who has died in the last 12 months then it says a lot more about them than ranting at the RFL.

The RFL deserve criticism at times no doubt, god knows how they get stuck for this though.
