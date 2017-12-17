|
And some criticised Sinfield getting a top 3 finish in 2015. Bloody hell this years winners.
This years vote totals, to think Sinfield got nearly 280k. Goes to show what a great job the RL fan base did and why we should get more attention from the BBC.
Mo Farah: 83,524 votes
Jonathan Rea: 80,567
Jonnie Peacock: 73,429
Anthony Joshua: 73,411
Adam Peaty: 63,739
Lewis Hamilton: 60,627
Chris Froome: 47,683
Harry Kane: 18,759
Anya Shrubsole: 15,237
Bianca Walkden: 13,962
Johanna Konta: 7,591
Elise Christie: 6,504
I was going to create a thread on this but as you've already started..............
In the section about the sports personalities that have been lost this year Rugby League had Arthur Bunting Colin Hutton Mick Adams and tom Van Vollenhoven.
No mention of the former Great Britain captain Chris Hesketh MBE who died on 10th August 2017
Posted by
PopTart
on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:11 pm
Salford red all over wrote:
I was going to create a thread on this but as you've already started..............
In the section about the sports personalities that have been lost this year Rugby League had Arthur Bunting Colin Hutton Mick Adams and tom Van Vollenhoven.
No mention of the former Great Britain captain Chris Hesketh MBE who died on 10th August 2017
To be fair, that will be RLHQ getting that wrong not BBC
PopTart wrote:
To be fair, that will be RLHQ getting that wrong not BBC
It really wouldn't surprise me that that useless bunch were responsible but I've submitted a complaint to the BBC so we shall see what they have to say about it.
No point complaining to the RFL they probably don't even remember the sports former captain. Embarrassing.
Not saying it's right but I'd hazard a guess that nearly every sport has someone missing in that segment that'll be dictated to somewhat by song length.
On the vote issue. Combined all 12 got 545,033. Which isn't even double what Sinfield got in 2015. The top 3 got around 40k less combined than he got individually.
If people from the BBC can't see those numbers and not think RL needs more attention and spotlight then what hope do we have?
PrinterThe wrote:
If people from the BBC can't see those numbers and not think RL needs more attention and spotlight then what hope do we have?
I agree but the inept RFL can't even inform the BBC about the passing of it's former captain and world cup winner. No surprise the BBC arn't to bothered about the game.
Salford red all over wrote:
I agree but the inept RFL can't even inform the BBC about the passing of it's former captain and world cup winner. No surprise the BBC arn't to bothered about the game.
Any evidence to suggest it's up to the sporting bodies to inform the BBC or that they didn't? Surely for this once a year event they have researchers whose job it is.
PrinterThe wrote:
Any evidence to suggest it's up to the sporting bodies to inform the BBC or that they didn't? Surely for this once a year event they have researchers whose job it is.
I'll let you know what the BBC have to say when they respond then I will have some evidence. Ow and I've asked the RFL to explain thereselves, on that I can't guarantee anything . Is that ok with you ?
Salford red all over wrote:
I'll let you know what the BBC have to say when they respond then I will have some evidence. Ow and I've asked the RFL to explain thereselves, on that I can't guarantee anything . Is that ok with you ?
Do you honesty think other sporting bodies ring up the BBC to tell them who has died this year to include them in this segment? There was a few RL names, do you think someone from the RFL rang up and named them and forget one?
This is a BBC event, built up for several months, a key traditional part of the show. If they're relying on different sporting bodies to inform them of who has died in the last 12 months then it says a lot more about them than ranting at the RFL.
The RFL deserve criticism at times no doubt, god knows how they get stuck for this though.
