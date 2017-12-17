|
27 and last name on the starting squad for 2018 - better squad than SL by a mile.
maurice wrote:
27 and last name on the starting squad for 2018 - better squad than SL by a mile.
By a mile?
Younger 'by a mile'
Kurt Baptiste is a very good player who is wasting his time at a permanent Championship contender, instead of playing at a prospective or actual Super League club.
Posted by
Cokey
on Mon Dec 18, 2017 7:54 am
Cokey
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Kurt Baptiste is a very good player who is wasting his time at a permanent Championship contender, instead of playing at a prospective or actual Super League club.
So, ask yourself the question why he chose Leigh?
Cokey wrote:
So, ask yourself the question why he chose Leigh?
Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.
Posted by
Alan
on Mon Dec 18, 2017 8:14 am
Alan
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.
Leigh have actually paid much lower contracts than in 2017 - that's a reason why a number of last season's squad members have left. Maybe Maurice actually meant 'miles better' than last season's Leigh SL squad.
Posted by
ColD
on Mon Dec 18, 2017 8:48 am
ColD
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.
Wrong, only team to offer him a 12 month contract (Warrington wanted 2 year deal), believe he is back in NRL in 2019 - salary cap issues caused his release for this season
Posted by
maurice
on Mon Dec 18, 2017 9:39 am
Posted by
Cokey
on Mon Dec 18, 2017 9:55 am
Cokey
ColD wrote:
Wrong, only team to offer him a 12 month contract (Warrington wanted 2 year deal), believe he is back in NRL in 2019 - salary cap issues caused his release for this season
Col, he's never right.
