Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:04 pm
maurice
27 and last name on the starting squad for 2018 - better squad than SL by a mile.
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:10 pm
PrinterThe
maurice wrote:
27 and last name on the starting squad for 2018 - better squad than SL by a mile.


By a mile? :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:20 pm
Budgiezilla
Younger 'by a mile' :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 2:46 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Kurt Baptiste is a very good player who is wasting his time at a permanent Championship contender, instead of playing at a prospective or actual Super League club.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 7:54 am
Cokey
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Kurt Baptiste is a very good player who is wasting his time at a permanent Championship contender, instead of playing at a prospective or actual Super League club.


So, ask yourself the question why he chose Leigh? :SUBMISSION:
Image Image Image
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 8:00 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cokey wrote:
So, ask yourself the question why he chose Leigh? :SUBMISSION:

Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 8:14 am
Alan
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.


Leigh have actually paid much lower contracts than in 2017 - that's a reason why a number of last season's squad members have left. Maybe Maurice actually meant 'miles better' than last season's Leigh SL squad. :wink:
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 8:48 am
ColD
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Leigh have obviously thrown silly money at him, in a desperate bid to get into an expanded Super League in 2019.


Wrong, only team to offer him a 12 month contract (Warrington wanted 2 year deal), believe he is back in NRL in 2019 - salary cap issues caused his release for this season
Onwards and upwards - LTID
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 9:39 am
maurice
What a signing though
Re: Kurt Baptiste Joins Leigh
Mon Dec 18, 2017 9:55 am
Cokey
ColD wrote:
Wrong, only team to offer him a 12 month contract (Warrington wanted 2 year deal), believe he is back in NRL in 2019 - salary cap issues caused his release for this season


Col, he's never right.
Image Image Image
