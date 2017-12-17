WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2.3 Million fans at UK Rugby League in 2017

Posted by Call Me God on Sun Dec 17, 2017 7:41 pm
Call Me God
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 433
https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/press-releases/articles/almost-75m-tickets-sold-for-uk-sports-events-in-2017.html

Just seen this and it has to be good news.

Austerity across the country will be impacting on working class folks ability to afford tickets, so this is a testament to the draw that the game still has in the heartlands. One concern I would raise is that I think we are missing out on International events....we really do need to get the Aussies and Kiwis touring regularly as we don't have the "event" draw like Wimbledon or the Grand Prix.

Attendances in Rugby League remained stable at 2.3m, as increases in both Super League and Championship gates were offset by a lack of home internationals in 2017 compared to 2016.

Posted by shinymcshine on Sun Dec 17, 2017 8:02 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1517
Seems a bit odd to quote a lack of home internationals - a 4 game home series with 50k at each game would only add 0.1m which is still relatively insignificant compared to the sports above RL in attendance numbers.
Posted by shinymcshine on Sun Dec 17, 2017 8:05 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1517
Oops maths typo - was going to use a realistic 25k for 4 games = 0.1m, but of course 50k x 4 = 0.2m

:-)
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Dec 17, 2017 9:04 pm
Call Me God
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 433
shinymcshine wrote:
Oops maths typo - was going to use a realistic 25k for 4 games = 0.1m, but of course 50k x 4 = 0.2m

:-)

The 3 games in 2016 averaged 27k IIRC. The problem is that if they are counting Union games at Cardiff, Edinburgh and London, then there were 19 all told this year delivering 1.23 million with a 65k average.
We need to start a 5 Nations of our own, with the French, Irish, Scots, Welsh and an England development team regularly playing. The Aviva premiership doesn't grind to a halt during their 6 Nations so it can be done. I haven't added the Italians as they would never get their NRL stars released for it, but the RFL could push ahead with this......
Week 1
Ireland v Wales and England v France double header WIGAN 25,000
Week 2
France v Ireland and Scotland v Wales double header PERPIGNAN 14,000
Week 3
England v Wales and Scotland v Ireland double header WARRINGTON 15,000
Week 4
England v Scotland and France v Wales double header HEADINGLEY 22,000
Week 5
France v Scotland and England v Ireland double header WIDNES 13,500

80,000 Tickets at 15 a pop and you generate 1,2 million on the gate alone. Tickets sold through local amateur clubs and schools with a 10% commission paid to go towards sports equipment etc...

I'd give the first 3 years of TV rights to the BBC for nothing on the understanding that games are shown LIVE on BBC1, with regular promotion across all platforms. Naming rights should be sold or given to a national Media Outlet......maybe something like METRO and again, like the BBC with a conduit that it is promoted.

The schedule should be known 12 months in advance and whilst France and Englands development squads would be expected to win, regular planned International games might encourage more players to put their hands up for the tier 2 nations?

And this wouldn't stop GB from hosting tours either......again giving scots, irish and welsh players a chance to get noticed?
Posted by HXSparky on Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:30 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1335
Your estimated attendance figures are unrealistic. Unlike the RU version, which is very competitive, there's only one winner in the RL version. Hence much lower crowds. Like it or not, there's real fervour when England RU play, but it's a mere whimper in RL for the same fixtures.
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Dec 18, 2017 12:01 am
Call Me God
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 433
HXSparky wrote:
Your estimated attendance figures are unrealistic. Unlike the RU version, which is very competitive, there's only one winner in the RL version. Hence much lower crowds. Like it or not, there's real fervour when England RU play, but it's a mere whimper in RL for the same fixtures.

It's up to the RLEF and RFL to kick-start the game at an international level, because the NRL just play lip service to it.....they've recently TOLD the Pacific Islanders when they are playing next and it looks like the proposed game v NZ will be scuppered by them too, as they don't want 'THEIR" players released.

If we do revert back to a 14 team SL, then that's 26 weeks and I'd revert back to a top 4 or 5 play off system....that would free up a few weeks for Internationals......there are 50,000 fans at SL games every weekend, so that's where you look for your audience....and just because there's a lot of hype when Union plays doesn't mean we can't create our own.....33k attended SoO1 back in 1980...13 years later they filled the MCG......you've just got to work at it!........5 events with one in France, 2 in Lancs 2 in Yorkshire.....we can't just keep saying "fans won't come".....the reason they don't currently is because nobody bloody asks them!

