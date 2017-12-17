https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/press-releases/articles/almost-75m-tickets-sold-for-uk-sports-events-in-2017.html
Just seen this and it has to be good news.
Austerity across the country will be impacting on working class folks ability to afford tickets, so this is a testament to the draw that the game still has in the heartlands. One concern I would raise is that I think we are missing out on International events....we really do need to get the Aussies and Kiwis touring regularly as we don't have the "event" draw like Wimbledon or the Grand Prix.
Attendances in Rugby League remained stable at 2.3m, as increases in both Super League and Championship gates were offset by a lack of home internationals in 2017 compared to 2016.