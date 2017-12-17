|
Looking for a coach that can coach
|
In the papers today it is suggesting SL will return to 14 teams in 2019
Is this the return of franchises, end of middle 8's.
Makes you wonder what's been achieved over the past few years with the reduction to 12 and the return of 'P&R".
|
|
Mac out!
|
|
|
I don't think the 8's have done too badly. Certainly more interesting than the previous format.
But if the likes of Toronto, Toulouse and possibly New York in the future are going to be in SL then they'll have to increase it to 14 otherwise too much arguments and difficulty to demote current teams:
|
|
|
|
|
I hope this is true as it could be the shot in the arm we need. Get rid of the teams with terrible attendances and who are posting massive losses year on year like Huddersfield, Wakefield and Salford and bring in Toronto, Toulouse and New York
Regards
King James
|
|
|
|
|
I always thought reducing to twelve was a mistake. But i'd like to know whats changed from 4 years ago when having 12 teams was deemed a bad idea, and now having 14 teams is suddenly good. Simiarily with licensing. IMO it was a disaster for the sport.
Personally i think a simple 14 team SL, with a 5 team play-off, simple one up, one down. Maybe have a form of licensing based on facilities/player development etc where you got rewarded/penalised for the strength of those.
Just doesn't seem to be anu leadership or direction for these decisions.
|
|
|
Posted by
maurice
on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:18 pm
|
|
Would like to see Bulls Toronto and Toulouse together with my club in a 14 team SL 2019, much rather see a two divisions of 10 SL though
|
|
|
|
|
Bull Mania wrote:
I always thought reducing to twelve was a mistake. But i'd like to know whats changed from 4 years ago when having 12 teams was deemed a bad idea, and now having 14 teams is suddenly good.
Because North American teams are on the horizon now and whilst teams from lower leagues don't like it because it hurts their chances of SL, the potential they could bring the sport is huge.
|
|
|
Posted by
number 6
on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:42 pm
|
|
14 teams and a magic weekend would see 27 rounds, (better for more internationals?) seems it would be the end of the super/middle 8 concept thank god! never liked it, was always a supporter of 1 up 1 down
top 5 for play offs too, any lower doesn't really deserve a shot at a final imo
|
|
|
Posted by
maurice
on Sun Dec 17, 2017 10:55 pm
|
|
T6 is better.
W1 - 3V6, 4V5 - losers out
W2 - W1 Highest winner at home - loser out, 1v2 winner to GF
W3 - lose 1v2 plays winner of elimination game
W4 GF
|
|
|
|
|
maurice wrote:
T6 is better.
W1 - 3V6, 4V5 - losers out
W2 - W1 Highest winner at home - loser out, 1v2 winner to GF
W3 - lose 1v2 plays winner of elimination game
W4 GF
Had previous complaints due to a team only playing twice in 4 weeks and losing momentum.
|
|
|
Posted by
HXSparky
on Sun Dec 17, 2017 11:21 pm
|
|
I don't particularly like the concept of foreign teams in our competition, but if we accept that they are a part of our RL family then they should earn their place at the top table by winning on the field of play.
I'd certainly go for a max of top 6, but think top 5 is better.
And keep P&R but set clear and fair minimum standards for the team coming up. Like in football, set transfer windows so that clubs towards the bottom of SL can't try and buy their way out of relegation by bringing in players on short-term contracts.
|
|
