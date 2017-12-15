Halifax RLFC can confirm that our Away Game with Toronto Wolfpack will not take place in Canada as scheduled.
We are currently in discussions with the RFL and Toronto to come up with a solution within England.
We appreciate that this may come as a disappointment to some Fax Fans who were excited about the prospect of a trip across the Atlantic but this has not been our decision to make.
We will update you as soon as the alternative is clarified. The club will be making no further comment at this time.
Why isn't this game being played in Canada, if not Toronto ! WHAT AN ABSOLUTE 4UCKING JOKE.....WELL DONE THE RFL.
Manchester City Wolfpack sounds good to me.....come on expansion lovers - DEFEND THIS PATHETIC ANNOUNCEMENT
We are currently in discussions with the RFL and Toronto to come up with a solution within England.
We appreciate that this may come as a disappointment to some Fax Fans who were excited about the prospect of a trip across the Atlantic but this has not been our decision to make.
We will update you as soon as the alternative is clarified. The club will be making no further comment at this time.
Why isn't this game being played in Canada, if not Toronto ! WHAT AN ABSOLUTE 4UCKING JOKE.....WELL DONE THE RFL.
Manchester City Wolfpack sounds good to me.....come on expansion lovers - DEFEND THIS PATHETIC ANNOUNCEMENT