5 Favourite things of the year
Post Fri Dec 15, 2017 3:22 pm
Posted by gulfcoast_highwayman on Fri Dec 15, 2017 3:22 pm
Now that it's all done, including the World Cup, what were your 5 favourite things this year?

For me, it's:

1. Being Champions!
2. Danny Mag's Superman dive for his first GF try.
3. Carl Ablett making an absolute nuisance of himself against Wigan at HQ
4. Tom Briscoe's turn around in form. He struggled for most of the season, making unforced erros in nearly every game, leading up to the semi final with Hull where they targeted him. Since that game, he knuckled down and turned it all round, culminating in a two try display at Old Trafford.
5. In the GF, with less than a minute to go in the first half, the ball went out of play for a scrum to Leeds. The players rushed to stop the clock in order to get another set of six. In that set of six, Danny Mag scored his first drop goal. The desire of the players to get as much as possible out of the half was glorious to see. As was the old Tony Smith 'jogging off past the opposition' tactic at half time.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Post Fri Dec 15, 2017 4:16 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Fri Dec 15, 2017 4:16 pm
Whilst there were criticisms of performances this year I thought the home wins vs Wigan in the 8's and against Warrington were very good performances with good atmospheres.

The last few minutes of the final South Stamd game as we held off Saints with McGuire making the final tackle in front of the South Stand. Had a tension and relief of a playoff semi final.

Matt Parcell coming in and being excellent.

Watkins' taking on the goal kicking and doing a bloody good job of it. Landed a massive pressure one in the playoff semi, a touch line beauty after Briscoe's 2nd in the GF and a couple of tough ones in the CCSF all be it in vain in the end in that game. To go from a bit of a laugh 4th choice when he kicked vs Leigh in the final game of 2016 to landing big pressure kicks in the playoffs 12 months later is a great effort and has ended the long running discussion about needing to sign a goal kicker.

The GF of course. Every GF win has had a great atmosphere but this was one of the best as they almost felt like a nothing to lose attitude in the Leeds fans before kickoff and much more relaxed and enjoying the occasion without the same nerves as some of previous finals.

