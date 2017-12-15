Now that it's all done, including the World Cup, what were your 5 favourite things this year?
For me, it's:
1. Being Champions!
2. Danny Mag's Superman dive for his first GF try.
3. Carl Ablett making an absolute nuisance of himself against Wigan at HQ
4. Tom Briscoe's turn around in form. He struggled for most of the season, making unforced erros in nearly every game, leading up to the semi final with Hull where they targeted him. Since that game, he knuckled down and turned it all round, culminating in a two try display at Old Trafford.
5. In the GF, with less than a minute to go in the first half, the ball went out of play for a scrum to Leeds. The players rushed to stop the clock in order to get another set of six. In that set of six, Danny Mag scored his first drop goal. The desire of the players to get as much as possible out of the half was glorious to see. As was the old Tony Smith 'jogging off past the opposition' tactic at half time.
