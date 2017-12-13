Leigh Beattie is a man who has given over 20 years of unwavering commitment to the Bradford Bulls; acquiring legendary status at the club.
Listen to Leigh Beattie after being appointed the new assistant coach of the Bradford Bulls.
https://soundcloud.com/user-129831624/l ... e-on-being
Superb appointment, really pleased for Beattie.
