Post Tue Dec 12, 2017 8:12 pm
Posted by Not Just Travel DD on Tue Dec 12, 2017 8:12 pm
Not Just Travel DD Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Posts: 6
Do not forget that there is a new way for rugby league travel

Not Just Travel is the new name for rugby league packages just for the championship clubs.

Prices are great value for money and are offering 3,4,5,7 nights Toronto breaks and also New York and Toronto options.

Get in touch for great deals 
All departures from London with accommodation in downtown Toronto


Tel 07860631976

Daniel.dobranski@notjusttravel.com

ABTA K9413 and fully ATOL protected 

Cheers everyone

