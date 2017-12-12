I find this announcement a little alarming in truth. Whilst it will probably be a good match is it another show of the RFL that they simply disregard any league lower than Super League? The only reason they have done this is because they probably want rid of Wakefield and Huddersfield and want Toulouse and Toronto in there. I say Wakefield and Hudds purely for the fan base argument but its a clear attempt to promote (so to speak) these two continental sides. It's a little bit bias to push these two clubs onto the main stage when there are perfectly good derbies in the Championship that could have been promoted.