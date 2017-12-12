It is said that Leigh have received a parachute payment from the RFL following their relegation from Super League. The sum of half a million pounds has been mentioned. It may not be true, but if it is.
How much did Hull KR receive in 2016? Did they receive anything? I have no idea. If they did not, but Leigh have. Something very wrong, is going on here.
Surely when we were relegated along with Bradford, due to reducing the number of teams in the League, we would have been due a similar payment.
It strikes me that Red Hall are making the rules up as they go along. It is not good enough.
