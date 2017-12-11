WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season passes

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Season passes

Post a reply
Season passes
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:07 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:07 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 13th / 76,378
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26542
Anyone know if they're going to be available to collect before christmas?
Re: Season passes
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:10 pm
Posted by ccs on Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:10 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2872
Yes.... http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-12-10-m ... t-saturday
Re: Season passes
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:22 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Mon Dec 11, 2017 10:22 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 13th / 76,378
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26542
Cheers

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jake the Peg, mattyantz, Mick Cranes Sidestep, RichM, Touchliner, WIZEB and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,668,8001,72676,3784,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM