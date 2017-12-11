WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Wood - new deal

Kyle Wood - new deal
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 8:51 pm
Posted by Wildthing on Mon Dec 11, 2017 8:51 pm
Wildthing


3 year deal signed.

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/wood-extends-stay-trinity/
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Kyle Wood - new deal
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 8:57 pm
Posted by Redscat on Mon Dec 11, 2017 8:57 pm


Is this the "Big signing" that League Express said would be announced at the end of the week??
Re: Kyle Wood - new deal
Post Mon Dec 11, 2017 9:01 pm
Posted by BOJ042 on Mon Dec 11, 2017 9:01 pm


good stuff this!!!!!!!!

